Women's Euro 2022 - Austria v Norway Date: Friday, 15 July Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: BBC Three and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Austria and Norway go head to head on Friday in a winner-takes-all group finale in Brighton.

Norway are looking to bounce back from their record-breaking 8-0 defeat by hosts England.

"Tomorrow is all about showing our true face, a completely different side of ourselves," said Norway star Ada Hegerberg.

The winners will go through in second place behind England, while a draw would be enough for Austria.

Hegerberg said: "It is important to acknowledge what has happened: there's no point in hiding. A lot of work will be needed tomorrow.

"Elite sports are nasty and brutal, so you have to be aware of what can happen. It was inconceivable that we would make such a mistake [against England]. We must make an effort tomorrow."

Austria defender Marina Georgieva said: "After such a hard defeat, a team needs to perform totally differently in the next match because they need to prove themselves.

"I'm not sure it was good for us that they lost so badly to England. Norway are a very robust, fast and good team. They're not going to let that stand."