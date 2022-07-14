Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Lifumpa Mwandwe's first-half strike gave Newtown a first lead in the tie

Newtown are through to the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League after beating HB Torshavn on penalties at Park Hall.

First-half goals from Henry Cowans and Lifumpa Mwandwe put Newtown ahead in the tie after Bartal Wardum scored in a 1-0 first-leg win for HB Torshavn.

Paetur Petersen's 48th minute strike forced extra time, but neither team could find a winner in the 30 minutes.

Mwandwe scored the decisive kick as Newtown progressed 4-2 in the shootout.

Late substitute Matthew Jones missed Newtown's opening penalty, but Nicky Rushton, Zeli Ismail, Cowans and Mwandwe all converted.

Ari Mohr Jonsson and Aki Samuelsen were on target for HB Torshavn in the shootout, but Daniel Johansen and Ossur Dalbud were both unsuccessful with their attempts.