Europa Conference League: Sligo Rovers beat Bala Town on penalties to reach second qualifying round
Sligo Rovers reached the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League after beating Bala Town 4-3 in a penalty shootout.
Rovers took a one-goal lead into the second leg, but that was ruled out by former Wales midfielder Dave Edwards' strike late in the first half.
Neither team could add to the scoring in regular time or extra time which forced a shootout at The Showgrounds.
But Edward McGinty denied Luke Wall and Jonny Spittle as Sligo progressed.
Chris Venables, Dave Edwards and Antony Kay were all on target for Bala in the shootout, but Sligo scored all four penalties - converted by David Cawley, Patrick Kirk, Aidan Keena and Shane Blaney.