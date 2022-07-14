Fin Back: Carlisle sign Nottingham Forest right-back on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Carlisle
Carlisle United have signed right-back Fin Back on a season-long loan deal from newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest.
The 19-year-old came through Forest's academy and went on to make five first-team appearances last term.
"I think my friendship with Steve Cooper has certainly helped us," Carlisle boss Paul Simpson said.
"He's a player who is really keen to be involved. He's got loads of energy and a fantastic attitude."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.