Carlisle

Fin Back's most recent appearance for Nottingham Forest came in their 2-0 defeat by Middlesbrough on Boxing Day

Carlisle United have signed right-back Fin Back on a season-long loan deal from newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

The 19-year-old came through Forest's academy and went on to make five first-team appearances last term.

"I think my friendship with Steve Cooper has certainly helped us," Carlisle boss Paul Simpson said.

"He's a player who is really keen to be involved. He's got loads of energy and a fantastic attitude."

