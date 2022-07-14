Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Cameron Congreve first played for Swansea at under-9 level

Teenage midfielder Cameron Congreve has signed a new three-year contract at Swansea City.

Congreve, 18, was handed his senior debut by head coach Russell Martin last season and signed his first professional deal in March.

The academy product is now tied to Swansea until 2025, with the new contract also including an option for a further 12 months.

Congreve, from Blaenau Gwent, is a Wales Under-18 international.

The playmaker made five Swansea appearances last season - including two starts - and was named the Championship club's academy player of the year.

Congreve is tipped to be a regular member of the first-team squad in the 2022-23 campaign, which begins for Swansea with a trip to Rotherham on 30 July.