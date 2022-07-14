Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham ‘in a far better place’ before new season

Manager Phil Parkinson says Wrexham have "a few offers on the table" as they look to add to their squad ahead of the new season.

Wrexham, who will be embarking on a 15th season in the National League, have already signed three players.

Parkinson hopes for further arrivals and said there had been no enquiries for Wrexham's key players.

"I'm not going to put a number on it - we're working on quite a few things," he said.

"We've got offers on the table for a few players at clubs in terms of fees.

"But it's not easy. I know supporters sometimes think 'why is it taking so long?', but it's called negotiation because the players we go for, the clubs don't want to sell.

"We're working to improve on what we've got. I don't think we need loads - it's important that we bring in quality.

"We've good footballers in the squad who can all play and it's important that we get players on that wavelength."

Forward Elliot Lee, defender Jordan Tunnicliffe and goalkeeper Mark Howard have joined the north Wales club in recent weeks.

Wrexham's promotion hopes were dashed in May when they lost to Grimsby in National League play-off semi-final.

Despite missing out on promotion, Parkinson says key players such as Jordan Davies, Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer and Ben Tozer remain committed to the club.

"We all look out for which players are coming in but sometimes you need to make sure that you keep the players that you've got and we've been able to do that," Parkinson added.

Wrexham host Eastleigh at home in their opening game of the season on Saturday, 6 August.

Parkinson, who will begin his second season at the helm, insists Wrexham are over the disappointment of losing to Grimsby.

"The disappointment's happened and there's so much positivity in terms of what the club's trying to achieve on and off the pitch," said Parkinson.

"As much as we'll take that on the chin, there was a real good feel about the club straight away from the start of pre-season.

"Slowly but surely we are piecing the squad together to make sure we are stronger than we were last year."

Wrexham are away to Nantwich Town in their opening pre-season game on Saturday, 16 July before travelling to Spain next week.