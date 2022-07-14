Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has ruled out a move for Paris St-Germain midfielder Edouard Michut after reports linked the Scottish champions with a £2m move for the teenager. (Daily Record) external-link

Postecoglou also hinted Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy isn't likely to join Celtic either. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has told Calvin Bassey a big-money move will come, but the Dutchman insists the defender should be in no rush to quit Ibrox. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin believes incoming striker Luis Lopes has all the credentials to emulate Celtic's Jota, who also arrived in Scotland from Benfica. (Daily Record) external-link

The signing of striker Lopes is set to be announced by Aberdeen in the next 48 hours. (Press & Journal, subscription required) external-link

Ex-Hibernian midfielder Stevie Mallan has revealed he went almost a full year without being paid at former club Yeni Malatyaspor, forcing him to end his contract in Turkey. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says he doesn't plan to have any set starting XI this coming season due to the high volume of games his side will play. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic boss Postecoglou cleared up any injury fears over Reo Hatate, confirming the Japanese midfielder should be back in training by the end of the week. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Murray Davidson has urged his team-mates to tighten up on their discipline after St Johnstone had two men sent off in their League Cup group opener against Annan Athletic. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Winger Barrie McKay underlined his importance to Hearts by providing the spark for his side to come from a goal down to beat Tranmere Rovers in a pre-season friendly. (Edinburgh News) external-link