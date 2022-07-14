Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Rashford struggled to assert himself under Ralf Rangnick and has emphasised the importance of starting again under Ten Hag

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag allows him to have a "fresh start".

England forward Rashford, 24, struggled last season - failing to make an impact after missing the start of the campaign following shoulder surgery.

He scored four goals in 25 Premier League appearances and lost his place in the national squad.

"It is an opportunity to refresh. I am ready to go again," Rashford said.

"We can do a lot together. For me it is a fresh start, something I am looking forward to."

Rashford has not played for England since the Euro 2020 final and was little more than a fringe player for United last season.

And with Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial providing competition on the left, he will have to impress to force his way into Ten Hag's new-look United side.

Last season, then United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said last season Rashford needed to "prioritise his football" after the forward was praised for his off-field work combatting social issues such as food poverty among children.

If there is a positive side to losing his international place, it comes through the extended summer break - part of which was spent training at the Nike headquarters in Portland - and a full pre-season.

"I had just under four weeks off," he said. "It has not been natural to have such a long break. This is my first year I have been with the team since the beginning [of pre-season].

"I feel a lot better than usual, when I go away with the nationals and come back part way through pre-season."

Rashford also said his club's poor form last season was no excuse for his lack of impact, and that he was keen to put a forgettable season behind him.

"We play for a big club and we are expected to win," he said.

"We don't like to lose - but if we work as hard as we can now and try win as many games as we can in pre-season then we will be ready."