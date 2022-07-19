Celtic have agreed a season-long loan for Lorient centre-half Moritz Jenz, with a potential option to buy the 23-year-old who has failed to hold down a regular start for the Ligue 1 club a year into his five-year contract following last summer's move from Lausanne-Sport, according to L'Equipe. (The Scotsman) external-link

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy is closer to signing for Celtic after the former St Mirren, Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion 31-year-old came through a medical on Monday after quitting Shanghai Port following an unhappy two-year spell with the Chinese club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Rangers and Auxerre goalkeeper Lionel Charbonnier has hinted that 25-year-old Zambia striker Fashion Sakala, whose pre-season with the Ibrox side has been hampered by injury, is "coming" to the club promoted back to Ligue 1. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, the Rangers youth product who spent last season with Norwich City, is set for another loan spell away from Chelsea after the 21-year-old was released from the first-team's pre-season training squad. (Daily Mail) external-link

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is in talks with Juventus to settle the final year of his contract and allow him to sign for another club for free after the 31-year-old's disappointing loan spell with Rangers last season. (Daily Mail) external-link

Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland is expected to sign for Heart of Midlothian on Tuesday after the former Dundee United 26-year-old's disappointing first season with Beerschot ended with relegation from the Belgian top flight. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ryan Porteous has been offered a contract extension by Hibernian as the 23-year-old Scotland squad centre-half enters the final year of his current deal. (The Herald) external-link

Momodou Bojang, the 21-year-old forward who has joined Hibernian on loan from Gambian club Rainbow, says he rejected offers from clubs in Portugal and Sweden in order to move to the Scottish Premiership. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

St Johnstone have signed Scott McCann, the teenage brother of Northern Ireland midfielder Ali, who left Saints for Preston North End in 2021. (The Courier) external-link