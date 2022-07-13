Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Petzelberger scored three goals in 19 WSL appearances for Aston Villa last season

Tottenham have signed German midfielder Ramona Petzelberger on a two-year deal.

Petzelberger departed Aston Villa at the end of last season after rejecting a new contract offer from the Women's Super League club.

The 29-year-old, who has played for Germany at youth level, made 36 appearances and scored eight goals for Villa since arriving from Essen in July 2020.

"It's great to have Ramona on board," Spurs head coach Rehanne Skinner said.

"Her technical capability and creativity has been notable in the WSL over the last two seasons.

"She is a positive character that is committed to driving us forward as a team and her quality will certainly help elevate our midfield."