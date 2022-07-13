Last updated on .From the section Coventry

England Under-21 defender Jonathan Panzo began his career on the books at Chelsea

Coventry City have made their third summer signing by adding Nottingham Forest's England Under-21 defender Jonathan Panzo on a season-long loan.

Panzo, who began his youth career at Chelsea, before playing in France for Monaco, including a loan spell with Belgian side Cercle Brugge, and Dijon.

He moved to Forest on January deadline day on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

But he did not make his first senior appearance until the final Championship match of the season away to Hull City.

He has also made six appearances for Forest under-23s, scoring once.

The Sky Blues' first summer signing was Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer for an undisclosed fee before adding Manchester City youngster Callum Doyle on loan on Monday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.