From the section Derby

James Collins scored three goals in 30 games for Cardiff last season

Derby County have signed Republic of Ireland striker James Collins from Cardiff and goalkeeper Scott Loach.

Collins and Loach arrive at Pride Park on free transfers as the League One club continues to rebuild its squad following David Clowes' takeover.

Collins, 31, joined Cardiff from Luton last summer after scoring 72 goals in 183 games for The Hatters.

Loach, 34, has signed a one-year deal after leaving Chesterfield, while Collins has signed a two-year contract.

