Coventry United Women have appointed Lee Burch as their new manager for the upcoming 2022-23 Women's Championship season.

Burch has experience of managing in the top two tiers of English women's football having previously been at Millwall, Yeovil and London Bees.

He guided London Bees to fifth place in the 2019-20 Championship season before leaving in February 2021.

Burch has since been working at the Hampshire Football Association.

Former head coach Jay Bradford left the club on 27 May after three seasons in the Championship, while assistant manager Katie Rowson departed on 1 July.

"I am really pleased and excited to be joining Coventry United," Burch told BBC Sport. "After speaking with [owner] Lewis Taylor and others at the club I felt a good connection and opportunity.

"Last season was a well-documented tough year but I believe the foundations and structure are starting to be laid at the club to help it be a success. I believe I can be a part of that.

"This will be a transitional year with the changes but I'm looking forward to the challenge and being back in the Championship for another exciting season for everyone after the impact of the Euros."

Last month, Coventry United announced they would be moving to a part-time set-up from the start of next season following further financial concerns.

They were saved from liquidation by West Midlands businessman Taylor in January and have seen a high turnover of players and staff since then.

Coventry United completed an incredible escape from relegation with a 97th-minute winner over Watford on the final day of last season.

"We're very excited to work with Lee. His experience and achievements will help to cement a new era at Coventry United. The future is extremely bright," Taylor told BBC Sport.