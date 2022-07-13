Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group A
Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland20:00EnglandEngland
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Euro 2022: England defender Demi Stokes ruled out of final group game against Northern Ireland

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Demi Stokes
Stokes has been an unused substitute in England's victories over Austria and Norway at Euro 2022

England defender Demi Stokes will not be available for the final group game against Northern Ireland on Friday due to a minor knee injury.

She will follow an individual programme to aid her preparation for next Wednesday's quarter-final.

Arsenal centre-back Lotte Wubben-Moy has rejoined Sarina Wiegman's squad following her absence with Covid.

She missed England's 8-0 thrashing of Norway which sends them into the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 15th July 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22009096
2Austria21012113
3Norway210149-53
4Northern Ireland200216-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22006066
2Spain21014313
3Denmark210114-33
4Finland200215-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21104314
2Sweden21103214
3Portugal201145-11
4Switzerland201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11005143
2Iceland10101101
3Belgium10101101
4Italy100115-40
View full Women's European Championship tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Uefa Women's Euro 2022