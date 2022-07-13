Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Stokes has been an unused substitute in England's victories over Austria and Norway at Euro 2022

England defender Demi Stokes will not be available for the final group game against Northern Ireland on Friday due to a minor knee injury.

She will follow an individual programme to aid her preparation for next Wednesday's quarter-final.

Arsenal centre-back Lotte Wubben-Moy has rejoined Sarina Wiegman's squad following her absence with Covid.

She missed England's 8-0 thrashing of Norway which sends them into the quarter-finals with a game to spare.