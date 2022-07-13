England defender Demi Stokes will not be available for the final group game against Northern Ireland on Friday due to a minor knee injury.
She will follow an individual programme to aid her preparation for next Wednesday's quarter-final.
Arsenal centre-back Lotte Wubben-Moy has rejoined Sarina Wiegman's squad following her absence with Covid.
She missed England's 8-0 thrashing of Norway which sends them into the quarter-finals with a game to spare.
