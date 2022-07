Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leat has won seven caps for New Zealand

Goalkeeper Anna Leat has joined Aston Villa on a two-year deal from fellow Women's Super League club West Ham United.

The 21-year-old made her West Ham debut last season, going on to make four appearances for the club.

"Aston Villa is an incredible club with a lot of history and it is an honour to join," said the New Zealand international.

"I can't wait to be a part of this team's journey."