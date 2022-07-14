Match ends, Italy 1, Iceland Women 1.
Italy and Iceland were forced to settle for a point each as their hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 were left on a knife-edge.
Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir's strike gave Iceland the lead in the Group D encounter at Manchester City's Academy Stadium.
But for the second successive game, Iceland were unable to hold on to their lead as Valentina Bergamaschi equalised after half-time to earn Italy their first point of the tournament.
It could have been worse for Iceland as Italy finished strongly, Barbara Bonansea hitting a low shot that Sandra Sigurdardottir tipped on to the inside of the post.
Iceland have two points from two games and face group favourites France in their third and final group game in Rotherham on Monday (20:00 BST).
They had put themselves in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals for only the second time when Bayern Munich's Vilhjalmsdottir struck with a sliced shot after Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir's long throw into the box caught out Italy's defence.
Italy, quarter-finalists at the 2019 World Cup, started slowly but improved, with Arianna Caruso forcing Sigurdardottir into an important save.
But the Azzurre increased the pressure after half-time and it was no surprise when Bergamaschi equalised after meeting substitute Bonansea's pull-back.
Italy piled forward in the closing stages with Bonansea going close but their hopes of progressing to the knockout phase now depend on a tense final group game back at the Academy Stadium against Belgium on Monday, also 20:00 BST.
Iceland let lead slip again
Iceland might be one of the smallest nations at Euro 2022 in terms of population, but it seems the whole country has rallied to get behind the team at this tournament.
After prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir attended the opening game with Belgium last Sunday, president Gudni Johannesson was part of the 4,029 crowd in Manchester to see the team ranked 17th in the world hold Italy.
But there will be disappointment in the Iceland camp that they failed to hold on to the lead again.
Against Belgium on Sunday, they had 23 attempts but had to settle for a 1-1 draw after taking the lead.
Once again they failed to capitalise from a strong start as Italy bounced back from a crushing 5-1 defeat to France in their first game.
Player of the match
JónsdóttirSveindís Jónsdóttir
Italy
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameBonanseaAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number1Player nameGiulianiAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number17Player nameBoattinAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number9Player nameSabatinoAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number13Player nameBartoliAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number2Player nameBergamaschiAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number8Player nameRosucciAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number19Player nameGiacintiAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number16Player nameDi GuglielmoAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number10Player nameGirelliAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number7Player nameSimonettiAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number5Player nameLinariAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number3Player nameGamaAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number20Player namePiemonteAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number18Player nameCarusoAverage rating
4.79
Iceland
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameJónsdóttirAverage rating
8.84
- Squad number8Player nameVilhjálmsdóttirAverage rating
8.83
- Squad number18Player nameArnardóttirAverage rating
8.75
- Squad number21Player nameGudmundsdóttirAverage rating
8.71
- Squad number5Player nameJónsdóttirAverage rating
8.68
- Squad number9Player nameThorvaldsdóttirAverage rating
8.60
- Squad number11Player nameGísladóttirAverage rating
8.60
- Squad number10Player nameBrynjarsdóttirAverage rating
8.50
- Squad number3Player nameVidarsdóttirAverage rating
8.45
- Squad number14Player nameMagnúsdóttirAverage rating
8.38
- Squad number17Player nameAlbertsdóttirAverage rating
8.38
- Squad number15Player nameJóhannsdóttirAverage rating
8.31
- Squad number19Player nameGunnlaugsdóttirAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number7Player nameGunnarsdóttirAverage rating
8.15
- Squad number4Player nameViggósdóttirAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number1Player nameSigurdardóttirAverage rating
7.77
Line-ups
Italy
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Giuliani
- 16Di Guglielmo
- 3GamaSubstituted forBartoliat 58'minutes
- 5Linari
- 17Boattin
- 2BergamaschiBooked at 60mins
- 7Simonetti
- 8Rosucci
- 18CarusoSubstituted forBonanseaat 45'minutes
- 20PiemonteSubstituted forGirelliat 52'minutes
- 19GiacintiSubstituted forSabatinoat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Galli
- 6Giugliano
- 9Sabatino
- 10Girelli
- 11Bonansea
- 12Schroffenegger
- 13Bartoli
- 14Bonfantini
- 15Filangeri
- 22Durante
- 23Lenzini
Iceland
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Sigurdardóttir
- 3Vidarsdóttir
- 4Viggósdóttir
- 18Arnardóttir
- 11GísladóttirSubstituted forGunnlaugsdóttirat 88'minutes
- 5JónsdóttirSubstituted forJóhannsdóttirat 57'minutes
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 7GunnarsdóttirSubstituted forGudmundsdóttirat 77'minutes
- 23Jónsdóttir
- 9ThorvaldsdóttirSubstituted forAlbertsdóttirat 58'minutes
- 8VilhjálmsdóttirSubstituted forMagnúsdóttirat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Atladóttir
- 6Sigurdardóttir
- 13Sveinbjornsdóttir
- 14Magnúsdóttir
- 15Jóhannsdóttir
- 16Jensen
- 17Albertsdóttir
- 19Gunnlaugsdóttir
- 20Árnadóttir
- 21Gudmundsdóttir
- 22Andradóttir
- Referee:
- Lina Lehtovaara
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Italy 1, Iceland Women 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristiana Girelli (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniela Sabatino.
Post update
Martina Rosucci (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Áslaug Gunnlaugsdóttir (Iceland Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland Women. Áslaug Gunnlaugsdóttir replaces Hallbera Gudny Gísladóttir.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland Women. Selma Sól Magnúsdóttir replaces Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir (Iceland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sveindís Jónsdóttir.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Daniela Sabatino replaces Valentina Giacinti.
Post update
Attempt saved. Barbara Bonansea (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Flaminia Simonetti.
Post update
Elena Linari (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sveindís Jónsdóttir (Iceland Women).
Post update
Martina Rosucci (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sveindís Jónsdóttir (Iceland Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Cristiana Girelli (Italy) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lisa Boattin with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Hallbera Gudny Gísladóttir.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland Women. Svava Gudmundsdóttir replaces Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.
Post update
Attempt missed. Barbara Bonansea (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristiana Girelli.
Post update
Attempt missed. Flaminia Simonetti (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
