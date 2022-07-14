Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group D
ItalyItaly1IcelandIceland1

Italy 1-1 Iceland: Valentina Bergamaschi equalises for the Azzurre

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Academy Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Italy and Iceland were forced to settle for a point each as their hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 were left on a knife-edge.

Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir's strike gave Iceland the lead in the Group D encounter at Manchester City's Academy Stadium.

But for the second successive game, Iceland were unable to hold on to their lead as Valentina Bergamaschi equalised after half-time to earn Italy their first point of the tournament.

It could have been worse for Iceland as Italy finished strongly, Barbara Bonansea hitting a low shot that Sandra Sigurdardottir tipped on to the inside of the post.

Iceland have two points from two games and face group favourites France in their third and final group game in Rotherham on Monday (20:00 BST).

They had put themselves in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals for only the second time when Bayern Munich's Vilhjalmsdottir struck with a sliced shot after Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir's long throw into the box caught out Italy's defence.

Italy, quarter-finalists at the 2019 World Cup, started slowly but improved, with Arianna Caruso forcing Sigurdardottir into an important save.

But the Azzurre increased the pressure after half-time and it was no surprise when Bergamaschi equalised after meeting substitute Bonansea's pull-back.

Italy piled forward in the closing stages with Bonansea going close but their hopes of progressing to the knockout phase now depend on a tense final group game back at the Academy Stadium against Belgium on Monday, also 20:00 BST.

Iceland fans at the Euro 2022 game with Italy at Manchester City's Academy Stadium
Iceland have won only one game at the European Women's Championship - this is their fourth tournament

Iceland let lead slip again

Iceland might be one of the smallest nations at Euro 2022 in terms of population, but it seems the whole country has rallied to get behind the team at this tournament.

After prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir attended the opening game with Belgium last Sunday, president Gudni Johannesson was part of the 4,029 crowd in Manchester to see the team ranked 17th in the world hold Italy.

But there will be disappointment in the Iceland camp that they failed to hold on to the lead again.

Against Belgium on Sunday, they had 23 attempts but had to settle for a 1-1 draw after taking the lead.

Once again they failed to capitalise from a strong start as Italy bounced back from a crushing 5-1 defeat to France in their first game.

Player of the match

JónsdóttirSveindís Jónsdóttir

with an average of 8.84

Italy

  1. Squad number11Player nameBonansea
    Average rating

    6.27

  2. Squad number1Player nameGiuliani
    Average rating

    6.20

  3. Squad number17Player nameBoattin
    Average rating

    5.95

  4. Squad number9Player nameSabatino
    Average rating

    5.83

  5. Squad number13Player nameBartoli
    Average rating

    5.69

  6. Squad number2Player nameBergamaschi
    Average rating

    5.61

  7. Squad number8Player nameRosucci
    Average rating

    5.61

  8. Squad number19Player nameGiacinti
    Average rating

    5.57

  9. Squad number16Player nameDi Guglielmo
    Average rating

    5.54

  10. Squad number10Player nameGirelli
    Average rating

    5.14

  11. Squad number7Player nameSimonetti
    Average rating

    5.05

  12. Squad number5Player nameLinari
    Average rating

    5.05

  13. Squad number3Player nameGama
    Average rating

    4.96

  14. Squad number20Player namePiemonte
    Average rating

    4.82

  15. Squad number18Player nameCaruso
    Average rating

    4.79

Iceland

  1. Squad number23Player nameJónsdóttir
    Average rating

    8.84

  2. Squad number8Player nameVilhjálmsdóttir
    Average rating

    8.83

  3. Squad number18Player nameArnardóttir
    Average rating

    8.75

  4. Squad number21Player nameGudmundsdóttir
    Average rating

    8.71

  5. Squad number5Player nameJónsdóttir
    Average rating

    8.68

  6. Squad number9Player nameThorvaldsdóttir
    Average rating

    8.60

  7. Squad number11Player nameGísladóttir
    Average rating

    8.60

  8. Squad number10Player nameBrynjarsdóttir
    Average rating

    8.50

  9. Squad number3Player nameVidarsdóttir
    Average rating

    8.45

  10. Squad number14Player nameMagnúsdóttir
    Average rating

    8.38

  11. Squad number17Player nameAlbertsdóttir
    Average rating

    8.38

  12. Squad number15Player nameJóhannsdóttir
    Average rating

    8.31

  13. Squad number19Player nameGunnlaugsdóttir
    Average rating

    8.24

  14. Squad number7Player nameGunnarsdóttir
    Average rating

    8.15

  15. Squad number4Player nameViggósdóttir
    Average rating

    8.00

  16. Squad number1Player nameSigurdardóttir
    Average rating

    7.77

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Giuliani
  • 16Di Guglielmo
  • 3GamaSubstituted forBartoliat 58'minutes
  • 5Linari
  • 17Boattin
  • 2BergamaschiBooked at 60mins
  • 7Simonetti
  • 8Rosucci
  • 18CarusoSubstituted forBonanseaat 45'minutes
  • 20PiemonteSubstituted forGirelliat 52'minutes
  • 19GiacintiSubstituted forSabatinoat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Galli
  • 6Giugliano
  • 9Sabatino
  • 10Girelli
  • 11Bonansea
  • 12Schroffenegger
  • 13Bartoli
  • 14Bonfantini
  • 15Filangeri
  • 22Durante
  • 23Lenzini

Iceland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Sigurdardóttir
  • 3Vidarsdóttir
  • 4Viggósdóttir
  • 18Arnardóttir
  • 11GísladóttirSubstituted forGunnlaugsdóttirat 88'minutes
  • 5JónsdóttirSubstituted forJóhannsdóttirat 57'minutes
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 7GunnarsdóttirSubstituted forGudmundsdóttirat 77'minutes
  • 23Jónsdóttir
  • 9ThorvaldsdóttirSubstituted forAlbertsdóttirat 58'minutes
  • 8VilhjálmsdóttirSubstituted forMagnúsdóttirat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Atladóttir
  • 6Sigurdardóttir
  • 13Sveinbjornsdóttir
  • 14Magnúsdóttir
  • 15Jóhannsdóttir
  • 16Jensen
  • 17Albertsdóttir
  • 19Gunnlaugsdóttir
  • 20Árnadóttir
  • 21Gudmundsdóttir
  • 22Andradóttir
Referee:
Lina Lehtovaara

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamIceland
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home21
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Italy 1, Iceland Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Italy 1, Iceland Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiana Girelli (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniela Sabatino.

  4. Post update

    Martina Rosucci (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Áslaug Gunnlaugsdóttir (Iceland Women).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Iceland Women. Áslaug Gunnlaugsdóttir replaces Hallbera Gudny Gísladóttir.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Iceland Women. Selma Sól Magnúsdóttir replaces Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir (Iceland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sveindís Jónsdóttir.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Daniela Sabatino replaces Valentina Giacinti.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Barbara Bonansea (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Flaminia Simonetti.

  11. Post update

    Elena Linari (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sveindís Jónsdóttir (Iceland Women).

  13. Post update

    Martina Rosucci (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sveindís Jónsdóttir (Iceland Women).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiana Girelli (Italy) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lisa Boattin with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Hallbera Gudny Gísladóttir.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Iceland Women. Svava Gudmundsdóttir replaces Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Barbara Bonansea (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristiana Girelli.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Flaminia Simonetti (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22009096
2Austria21012113
3Norway210149-53
4Northern Ireland200216-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22006066
2Spain21014313
3Denmark210114-33
4Finland200215-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21104314
2Sweden21103214
3Portugal201145-11
4Switzerland201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11005143
2Iceland20202202
3Belgium10101101
4Italy201126-41
View full Women's European Championship tables

