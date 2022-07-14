Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Italy and Iceland were forced to settle for a point each as their hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 were left on a knife-edge.

Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir's strike gave Iceland the lead in the Group D encounter at Manchester City's Academy Stadium.

But for the second successive game, Iceland were unable to hold on to their lead as Valentina Bergamaschi equalised after half-time to earn Italy their first point of the tournament.

It could have been worse for Iceland as Italy finished strongly, Barbara Bonansea hitting a low shot that Sandra Sigurdardottir tipped on to the inside of the post.

Iceland have two points from two games and face group favourites France in their third and final group game in Rotherham on Monday (20:00 BST).

They had put themselves in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals for only the second time when Bayern Munich's Vilhjalmsdottir struck with a sliced shot after Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir's long throw into the box caught out Italy's defence.

Italy, quarter-finalists at the 2019 World Cup, started slowly but improved, with Arianna Caruso forcing Sigurdardottir into an important save.

But the Azzurre increased the pressure after half-time and it was no surprise when Bergamaschi equalised after meeting substitute Bonansea's pull-back.

Italy piled forward in the closing stages with Bonansea going close but their hopes of progressing to the knockout phase now depend on a tense final group game back at the Academy Stadium against Belgium on Monday, also 20:00 BST.

Iceland have won only one game at the European Women's Championship - this is their fourth tournament

Iceland let lead slip again

Iceland might be one of the smallest nations at Euro 2022 in terms of population, but it seems the whole country has rallied to get behind the team at this tournament.

After prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir attended the opening game with Belgium last Sunday, president Gudni Johannesson was part of the 4,029 crowd in Manchester to see the team ranked 17th in the world hold Italy.

But there will be disappointment in the Iceland camp that they failed to hold on to the lead again.

Against Belgium on Sunday, they had 23 attempts but had to settle for a 1-1 draw after taking the lead.

Once again they failed to capitalise from a strong start as Italy bounced back from a crushing 5-1 defeat to France in their first game.

Player of the match Jónsdóttir Sveindís Jónsdóttir with an average of 8.84 Italy Italy Italy

Iceland Iceland Iceland Italy Avg Squad number 11 Player name Bonansea Average rating 6.27 Squad number 1 Player name Giuliani Average rating 6.20 Squad number 17 Player name Boattin Average rating 5.95 Squad number 9 Player name Sabatino Average rating 5.83 Squad number 13 Player name Bartoli Average rating 5.69 Squad number 2 Player name Bergamaschi Average rating 5.61 Squad number 8 Player name Rosucci Average rating 5.61 Squad number 19 Player name Giacinti Average rating 5.57 Squad number 16 Player name Di Guglielmo Average rating 5.54 Squad number 10 Player name Girelli Average rating 5.14 Squad number 7 Player name Simonetti Average rating 5.05 Squad number 5 Player name Linari Average rating 5.05 Squad number 3 Player name Gama Average rating 4.96 Squad number 20 Player name Piemonte Average rating 4.82 Squad number 18 Player name Caruso Average rating 4.79 Iceland Avg Squad number 23 Player name Jónsdóttir Average rating 8.84 Squad number 8 Player name Vilhjálmsdóttir Average rating 8.83 Squad number 18 Player name Arnardóttir Average rating 8.75 Squad number 21 Player name Gudmundsdóttir Average rating 8.71 Squad number 5 Player name Jónsdóttir Average rating 8.68 Squad number 9 Player name Thorvaldsdóttir Average rating 8.60 Squad number 11 Player name Gísladóttir Average rating 8.60 Squad number 10 Player name Brynjarsdóttir Average rating 8.50 Squad number 3 Player name Vidarsdóttir Average rating 8.45 Squad number 14 Player name Magnúsdóttir Average rating 8.38 Squad number 17 Player name Albertsdóttir Average rating 8.38 Squad number 15 Player name Jóhannsdóttir Average rating 8.31 Squad number 19 Player name Gunnlaugsdóttir Average rating 8.24 Squad number 7 Player name Gunnarsdóttir Average rating 8.15 Squad number 4 Player name Viggósdóttir Average rating 8.00 Squad number 1 Player name Sigurdardóttir Average rating 7.77