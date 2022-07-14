Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group D
FranceFrance2BelgiumBelgium1

France 2-1 Belgium: France win to progress to knockout stage as group winners

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at New York Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Kadidiatou Diani scores against Belgium
Kadidiatou Diani continued her impressive Euro 2022 performances by scoring the opening goal

France breezed into the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with a game to spare by beating Belgium at Rotherham's New York Stadium to progress as Group D winners.

Corinne Diacre's side followed up their 5-1 thrashing of Italy with another impressive attacking display that should have seen them win by a bigger margin.

Kadidiatou Diani - one of France's standout players so far - opened the scoring in the sixth minute when she headed in Sakina Karchaoui's cross.

All five of France's goals against Italy came in the first half and it looked like a repeat was on the cards as they continued to put pressure on the Belgium defence. Delphine Cascarino hit a shot from range just wide before an effort from Diani was pushed on to the post by goalkeeper Nicky Evrard.

Not even the loss of Marie-Antoinette Katoto to injury could halt the French attacks, although her early departure will be a cause for concern as they look to win a major tournament for the first time.

Belgium stunned their opponents as they equalised out of nowhere nine minutes before half-time when the ball was squeezed through to Janice Cayman, who prodded home from inside the area.

But France restored their lead five minutes later when Griedge Mbock Bathy sent a bullet of a header into the back of the net from Clara Mateo's cross.

Despite their dominance, France were unable to add further goals after the break, even when they were awarded a late penalty when Amber Tysiak was adjudged to have handled the ball after a VAR review. Tysiak was shown a second yellow card but Wendy Renard's spot kick was saved.

Ultimately, another goal was not needed and securing top spot means France will play the runner-up in Group C. The Netherlands currently top that group, with Sweden in second place.

Dominant France stay on course

There is no doubting the quality of this France attack as they once again opened their opponents up with ease, particularly in the first half.

This was not as emphatic a win as in their opener but it could have been if not for the woodwork and had their finishing been better.

The loss of Katoto is undoubtedly a concern but the strength of France's forward play is through the wide areas and Diani and Cascarino were a constant menace on the flanks.

But despite scoring six goals and conceding just two in their two matches so far, they are yet to score a goal in the second half of a game. Why they are unable to maintain their intensity after the break is something boss Diacre will want to address as they now prepare for the knockout stage.

Belgium fight will give them hope

Few of the Belgian press at the New York Stadium gave their national team much chance of upsetting a France side that tore apart Italy, with their focus on getting a result in their final group game against the Italians next Monday.

However, they will take confidence from this performance.

For the second successive game they fought back to equalise and although they could not hold form to take a draw, they showed impressive fight against one of the tournament favourites.

Player of the match

MinnaertMarie Minnaert

with an average of 8.22

France

  1. Squad number20Player nameCascarino
    Average rating

    6.49

  2. Squad number7Player nameKarchaoui
    Average rating

    6.35

  3. Squad number11Player nameDiani
    Average rating

    6.15

  4. Squad number14Player nameBilbault
    Average rating

    6.05

  5. Squad number22Player namePérisset
    Average rating

    5.91

  6. Squad number10Player nameMatéo
    Average rating

    5.74

  7. Squad number19Player nameMbock Bathy
    Average rating

    5.74

  8. Squad number8Player nameGeyoro
    Average rating

    5.57

  9. Squad number9Player nameKatoto
    Average rating

    5.45

  10. Squad number13Player nameBacha
    Average rating

    5.31

  11. Squad number21Player namePeyraud-Magnin
    Average rating

    5.11

  12. Squad number6Player nameToletti
    Average rating

    5.05

  13. Squad number18Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    5.00

  14. Squad number3Player nameRenard
    Average rating

    4.93

  15. Squad number12Player nameMalard
    Average rating

    4.92

  16. Squad number2Player namePalis
    Average rating

    4.83

Belgium

  1. Squad number16Player nameMinnaert
    Average rating

    8.22

  2. Squad number20Player nameBiesmans
    Average rating

    8.00

  3. Squad number8Player nameDelacauw
    Average rating

    7.96

  4. Squad number10Player nameVanhaevermaet
    Average rating

    7.94

  5. Squad number13Player nameDhont
    Average rating

    7.93

  6. Squad number1Player nameEvrard
    Average rating

    7.91

  7. Squad number6Player nameDe Caigny
    Average rating

    7.90

  8. Squad number9Player nameWullaert
    Average rating

    7.89

  9. Squad number7Player nameEurlings
    Average rating

    7.86

  10. Squad number18Player nameDe Neve
    Average rating

    7.84

  11. Squad number22Player nameDeloose
    Average rating

    7.70

  12. Squad number15Player nameVangheluwe
    Average rating

    7.70

  13. Squad number2Player namePhiltjens
    Average rating

    7.63

  14. Squad number11Player nameCayman
    Average rating

    7.53

  15. Squad number19Player nameKees
    Average rating

    7.41

  16. Squad number4Player nameTysiak
    Average rating

    6.63

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Peyraud-Magnin
  • 22Périsset
  • 19Mbock Bathy
  • 3Renard
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 8GeyoroSubstituted forPalisat 90+1'minutes
  • 14Bilbault
  • 10MatéoSubstituted forTolettiat 66'minutes
  • 11DianiSubstituted forBachaat 65'minutes
  • 9KatotoSubstituted forSarrat 17'minutes
  • 20CascarinoSubstituted forMalardat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Chavas
  • 2Palis
  • 4Torrent
  • 5Tounkara
  • 6Toletti
  • 12Malard
  • 13Bacha
  • 15Dali
  • 16Lerond
  • 17Baltimore
  • 18Sarr
  • 23Cissoko

Belgium

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Evrard
  • 15VangheluweSubstituted forMinnaertat 45'minutes
  • 19Kees
  • 18De NeveSubstituted forTysiakat 70'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 2PhiltjensSubstituted forDelooseat 59'minutes
  • 10VanhaevermaetSubstituted forDelacauwat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20Biesmans
  • 13DhontSubstituted forEurlingsat 78'minutes
  • 6De Caigny
  • 11Cayman
  • 9Wullaert

Substitutes

  • 3Van Kerkhoven
  • 4Tysiak
  • 5Wijnants
  • 7Eurlings
  • 8Delacauw
  • 12Lemey
  • 14Vanmechelen
  • 16Minnaert
  • 17Tison
  • 21Lichtfus
  • 22Deloose
  • 23Missipo
Referee:
Cheryl Foster
Attendance:
8,173

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home27
Away2
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, France 2, Belgium Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, France 2, Belgium Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Wendie Renard (France) header from very close range is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Marie Minnaert.

  5. Booking

    Féli Delacauw (Belgium Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Sandie Toletti (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Féli Delacauw (Belgium Women).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Melvine Malard (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Selma Bacha.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Melvine Malard replaces Delphine Cascarino.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Ella Palis replaces Grace Geyoro.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Penalty saved! Wendie Renard (France) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  13. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Amber Tysiak (Belgium Women) for hand ball.

  14. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty France.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Grace Geyoro (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Amber Tysiak (Belgium Women) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandie Toletti with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Laura Deloose.

  19. Post update

    Charlotte Bilbault (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Marie Minnaert (Belgium Women).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22009096
2Austria21012113
3Norway210149-53
4Northern Ireland200216-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22006066
2Spain21014313
3Denmark210114-33
4Finland200215-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21104314
2Sweden21103214
3Portugal201145-11
4Switzerland201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22007256
2Iceland20202202
3Belgium201123-11
4Italy201126-41
View full Women's European Championship tables

Uefa Women's Euro 2022