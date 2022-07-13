Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

France will be hoping to reach the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with a win over Belgium on Thursday night at the New York Stadium in Rotherham.

Corinne Diacre's side, ranked number three in the world, thrashed Italy 5-1 in their first group game on Sunday.

Belgium will be looking for their first win in the tournament after they drew 1-1 with Iceland in their opener.

France are guaranteed a spot in the last eight if they beat Belgium.

Neither side have any injuries or suspensions and could name unchanged line-ups.

"The game against France will be a completely different game compared to Iceland," said Belgium forward Elena Dhont.

"We'll have to be 100% efficient when we're presented with the few chances that we'll get.

"It's possible [for us to get something out of the game], but France are a huge contender for the title."