From the section Scottish League Cup

Ross McCrorie headed Aberdeen in front at Pittodrie

Aberdeen made it two 2-0 wins from two in the League Cup as Dumbarton were brushed aside at Pittodrie.

The hosts squandered a number of good chances before a Ross McCrorie header from a corner put Jim Goodwin's side ahead on 36 minutes.

Matty Kennedy then ran on to a lovely pass from debutant Ylber Ramadani to finish early in the second half.

Liam Donnelly marked his first Kilmarnock start by heading home a Fraser Murray corner but Partick Thistle came back to equalise and were unfortunate not to win at Rugby Park.

Aaron Muirhead levelled with a fine curling shot from near the edge of the box and the Championship side dominated the second half, during which both sides had efforts disallowed.

The visitors earned a penalty shootout bonus, with Kilmarnock's Murray the only player to miss as he lost his footing and sent his finish over the crossbar.

Raith Rovers smashed six goals past Peterhead, with Dylan Easton scoring twice and Paul Dixon knocking in an own goal.

Liam Dick, Jamie Gullan and Aidan Connolly added to the Fifers' tally.

Arbroath were also comfortable winners, knocking in three at home to Cowdenbeath.

Dylan Paterson, who scored in the weekend success at St Mirren, opened the scoring and Colin Hamilton steered in a header to make it 2-0 before Luke Donnelly netted following good work from David Gold.

And Bonnyrigg Rose laid down a marker for their first season in League Two, winning 2-1 at divisional rivals Clyde.

Kieran McGachie and Kieran Hall struck in the 20th minute, while Ross Cunningham pulled one back before half-time for the Bully Wee.

Aaron Muirhead curled in a fantastic shot to level for Partick Thistle at Rugby Park

Scottish League Cup full-time scores:

Aberdeen 2-0 Dumbarton

Kilmarnock 1-1 Partick Thistle (4-5 pens)

Raith Rovers 6-0 Peterhead

Arbroath 3-0 Cowdenbeath

Clyde 1-2 Bonnyrigg Rose