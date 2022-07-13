Kyle Hudlin: Huddersfield Town sign former Solihull Moors striker
Championship side Huddersfield Town have signed former Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin on a two-year deal.
The 22-year-old was a free agent after leaving the Moors, who have received an undisclosed fee as they had offered Hudlin a new deal and he is under 24.
He will initially join up with Huddersfield's B team.
Hudlin, who is 6ft 9in (2.06m), opened the scoring for Solihull in their 2-1 defeat by Grimsby in last month's National League play-off final.
