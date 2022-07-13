Josh Doig: Hellas Verona sign left-back from Hibernian in 'seven-figure deal'
Josh Doig has joined Hellas Verona from Hibernian in what the Scottish club say is "a significant seven-figure deal".
Hibs had agreed a deal to sell the defender for an initial upfront fee of £3m, with a four-year contract tabled.
"The full terms of the 20-year-old's departure will remain undisclosed," said Hibs.
"The fee received will be one of the highest sales figures the club has ever received, with the deal also including add-ons and a large sell-on agreement."
Scotland Under-21 cap Doig has played 78 games for Hibs since his August 2020 debut, mostly at left-back, and has scored once. He was under contract until the summer of 2026.
Verona, managed by former Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi, finished ninth in Serie A last season.
