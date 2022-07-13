Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Josh Doig is the second Scottish player to move to Italy this summer after Lewis Ferguson joined Bologna

Josh Doig has joined Hellas Verona from Hibernian in what the Scottish club say is "a significant seven-figure deal".

Hibs had agreed a deal to sell the defender for an initial upfront fee of £3m, with a four-year contract tabled.

"The full terms of the 20-year-old's departure will remain undisclosed," said Hibs.

"The fee received will be one of the highest sales figures the club has ever received, with the deal also including add-ons and a large sell-on agreement."

Scotland Under-21 cap Doig has played 78 games for Hibs since his August 2020 debut, mostly at left-back, and has scored once. He was under contract until the summer of 2026.

Verona, managed by former Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi, finished ninth in Serie A last season.

