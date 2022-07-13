Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Dawson Devoy has won five caps for the Republic of Ireland Under-21 side

MK Dons have signed Republic of Ireland Under-21 midfielder Dawson Devoy from Irish club Bohemians for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old joins the League One Dons on a "long-term contract" and is the club's ninth new signing ahead of the new season.

"Dawson is someone we have tracked for a while," Dons head coach Liam Manning told the club's official website. external-link

"We should have a degree of patience as Dawson settles and adjusts."

Devoy has scored 11 goals and chipped in with eight assists in 67 appearances for Bohemians in the last two years and is currently Irish young player of the year.

"I enjoyed my time at Bohs but if I want to take my career to the next level, this is the right move for me," Devoy said.

"Everyone I spoke to about here said how it's a really good, family club and I have seen that myself already."

Devoy is the Dons' second signing in the last 24 hours following the arrival of teenage Aston Villa winger Louie Barry on loan.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.