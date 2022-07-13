Liverpool's new £64m signing Darwin Nunez scored 34 goals for Benfica last season

Our football reporter Simon Stone is in Thailand tracking the pre-season preparations of Manchester United and Liverpool as they get ready for the new campaign.

We asked you to submit your questions for him after United's resounding 4-0 victory in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Here are his responses:

Ian: How did the locals enjoy the match and what was the atmosphere like compared with a fixture in the UK?

I thought they enjoyed it. I spoke to one of the promoters before the game and he said these supporters love getting close to the heroes they usually only see on TV. There were supporters at both hotels waiting for selfies and autographs when the squads went to training and back. But this is not blind faith. They can be as knowledgeable as any domestic Liverpool or Manchester United supporter. In fact, they are sometimes even more engaged as they seek out like-minded fans and debate results or team selections. Long gone are the days - as I experienced in the United States one year - when fans would cheer at the 'wrong' moment or for the 'wrong' thing. The fans in Thailand - as everywhere else - know what they are talking about.

Ali: Was it a case for Liverpool of new players, same formula, and for Manchester United of same players, new formula?

I actually thought it was the same formula for United - 4-2-3-1 - but a new one for Liverpool. It looks to me, and Jurgen Klopp hinted as much, like Darwin Nunez will play through the centre once his fitness is up to it. I don't see the Uruguayan's game as moving across the forward line, or dropping deep as Roberto Firmino has done. The benefit for Liverpool should be that he occupies defenders, which makes it harder to track Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

I don't see anything particularly revolutionary about Erik ten Hag at this stage, although that might change once United have the squad the new manager wants. What he needs to do is get more - far more - out of the players he has.

Ten Hag 'drive' evident around United

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford only scored seven Premier League goals between them in 202-22

Ciaran: Does the United camp feel different? It has only been two weeks, but can you see any Ten Hag's influence already?

You can certainly see a focus. There is a drive about Ten Hag. Don't forget, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn't a training ground manager. He left the coaching to Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. Ten Hag is hands on. He wasn't very demonstrative on the touchline in Bangkok on Tuesday, but he certainly was in training 24 hours earlier. He blows his whistle and explains exactly what he wants.

Niall: Will United be able to replicate that kind of playing style in the Premier League?

Ten Hag will need to trust his defence before he exposes them. Two holding midfielders are needed to protect the area around the penalty box so forwards can't take advantage of a lack of flexibility at the back. United also need to be better in possession. The more secure you are on the ball, the less likely you are to be caught on the counter-attack. It is a process, and Ten Hag is just getting to know his players. The information gleaned on this tour will form the basis of what he wants United to be going forward.

Nasri: Do you think United will still improve under Ten Hag if there are no more signings?

The great unknown about United is whether their second place finish in 2020-21 was a truer indication of their capabilities than last season's debacle. I don't see any great loss in the players who have left - even Paul Pogba, who has had enough chances to extend his flashes of brilliance. Anthony Martial is in a similar position, but it appears United will keep him around and there cannot be many more opportunities. Jadon Sancho looked good and should improve. The same can be said of Raphael Varane - and Marcus Rashford needs a good pre-season to show his true worth. Whether it's exploiting space better, running harder in defence or being more clinical, all three wide forwards can deliver much more. That said, midfield reinforcements are essential and Christian Eriksen would bring greater creativity. Situations change quickly in football and United should at the very least challenge for the top four.

Nathan: What's the general thinking around Cristiano Ronaldo after this game, with United looking far more dynamic without him?

This is a personal opinion, but I have wondered who could actually buy him. United would want a transfer fee and his wages are enormous. Chelsea are the most consistently linked - but they have just released out-and-out striker Romelu Lukaku and are buying flexible wide forward Raheem Sterling. Does Clues boss Thomas Tuchel really want Ronaldo? Paris St-German have the money but find difficulty in dealing with the big names they already have. Bayern Munich will need a forward if, as expected, Robert Lewandowski goes, but a 37-year-old striker doesn't fit their usual template. The big clubs in Italy are spending money in other directions.

Given the noises coming out of the Ronaldo camp that they are impressed at how United chief executive Richard Arnold is handling the Portuguese's current family issues, and an acceptance the club have not been prioritising a striker in their summer recruitment plans, it would not surprise me if he stays. The transfer window doesn't close until 1 September though, so there's plenty of time for that situation to change.

Diah: How's the future looking like for players like Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage, who impressed against Liverpool?

I like Zidane - he caught my eye in training on Monday - and Savage is another player of promise. But their development needs to be measured. There is a chance they could be elevated to the first team this season, but more likely scenarios are a mixture of under-21 football with appearances on the bench - five substitutes can be used remember - or loan moves, which have their pitfalls in terms of exposure at senior level.

Klopp 'will not overreact'

Mohamed Salah, along with Fabio Carvalho and Luis Diaz, hit the post for Liverpool

Mostafa: Do bad results or poor performances in pre-season friendlies really concern managers?

Let's get it straight - no manager is happy at losing 4-0 at any time. It indicates mistakes were made that Jurgen Klopp will not want to see repeated. In addition, the manner of the errors can lead to decisions about certain players: whether they are selected for the first team, whether they are loaned out, or whether they are sold. What Klopp will not do is overreact. His squad is too good and the players have proven themselves too often to start panicking. I am pretty confident they will be fine when the Premier League starts.

Geoff: United's youngsters coped better than Liverpool's, but was this down to a change of formation for the Reds?

I didn't really see it like that. First, United started with a far stronger team and they have been in training for a bit longer, so you would expect them to be better in the first half. In addition, Klopp effectively used three teams and United only two, so the turnover of players was not as great. Liverpool hit the post three times and, in Fabio Carvalho, had one of the best players on the pitch in the first half. And Liverpool made individual errors you could not countenance. On such fine margins results are achieved. Liverpool have some excellent younger players - Harvey Elliott stood out too - so judge them on playing consistently over a period of time rather than on half an hour.

Steve: Only pre-season, but was Klopp's starting line-up a mistake in hindsight?

Only in the sense it didn't match United's. Virgil van Dijk, for example. only flew back to Liverpool a day before they left for Thailand. Klopp knows the players and the state of their fitness better than anyone. He wouldn't be doing his job properly if he risked someone in the first pre-season game - no matter who the opponent is. Far more important battles lie ahead.

Ryan: Liverpool's strength in depth looks weary and they need fresh legs in midfield - should they break the bank for Jude Bellingham now?

There is a major flaw with this argument: Borussia Dortmund wouldn't sell Bellingham. They have already lost a big name in Erling Haaland - they have no need to sell another. Besides, Klopp has already said he is happy with his midfield options. Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Elliott, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones. That looks pretty strong to me.