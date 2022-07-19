Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny managed Dundalk, his son's current club, between 2012 and 2018

Eoin Kenny, the son of Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, has been called up by the Northern Ireland Under-18 team for the first time.

Dundalk academy midfielder Kenny qualifies to play for Northern Ireland as he was born in Derry during his father's time managing Derry City.

Northern Ireland's U18s face Manchester United's U18s as part of this year's SuperCupNI tournament.

The games will be played in Coleraine and Ballymena on 25 and 27 July.

Kenny is one of three newcomers to the Northern Ireland set-up alongside Accrington Stanley winger Lewis Trickett and Derry City defender Conor Barr.

The Northern Ireland Under-18 team is managed by former Cliftonville and Sligo Rovers boss Gerard Lyttle, who is also in charge of the country's under-17 and under-19 teams.

"It's important to keep continuity between the under-17s and under-19s," said Lyttle.

"Several players who are with clubs in England and Scotland have just completed pre-season so they have not been included.

"However, my squads usually feature lots of players from NIFL Premiership and League of Ireland clubs so I see this as an opportunity for players based here to once again show what they can do.

"It will be a massive test for the boys against such highly rated opposition. However, I have no doubt the players will rise to the occasion."