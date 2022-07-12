Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Harrison Neal (right) made 22 appearances for Southend in the National League last season

Barrow have signed Sheffield United midfielder Harrison Neal on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old made 22 appearances on loan at National League side Southend last season.

Neal is the seventh player to join Barrow this summer after Pete Wild took over as manager.

He could make his debut for the Bluebirds in their League Two season opener at Stockport on Saturday, 30 July.

