Louie Barry played for Ipswich and Swindon on loan last season

MK Dons have signed teenage winger Louie Barry from Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old England youth international spent last season on loan at Ipswich and then Swindon Town where he appeared in 16 games and scored six goals including one on his debut.

"He has some excellent attributes which will compliment our team," manager Liam Manning told the club website external-link .

"His job now is to work alongside the coaches to produce high-quality moments consistently."

Barry began his career with West Bromwich Albion's academy at the age of six before joining Barcelona's academy in 2019 and Villa a year later.

MK Dons get their new League One campaign under way against Cambridge United on 30 July.

