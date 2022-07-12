Close menu

DC United: Wayne Rooney appointed head coach of Major League Soccer side

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney scored 23 goals in 48 appearances for DC United

Wayne Rooney has been appointed head coach of Major League Soccer side DC United.

It is Rooney's second job in management after leaving Derby last month - leading the club through administration and relegation to League One.

England and Manchester United's record goalscorer, 36, spent 18 months at DC United and captained the side.

DC United said Rooney is "one of the most exciting and dynamic up-and-coming managers in our sport".

Co-chairmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan added in a statement: "He's already proven in his young coaching career that he knows how to lead a group through adversity.

"He has an understanding of our league and what it takes to be successful in Major League Soccer thanks to his two-year stay with us as a player.

"The passion he showed while wearing Black-and-Red electrified our city and our club and we are so excited to welcome him back as our head coach."

DC United have been without a manager since April, are second bottom of the Eastern Conference and were beaten 7-0 by Philadelphia Union on Friday.

Interim head coach Chad Ashton will remain in charge of the team until Rooney has received his work visa.

Rooney spent 18 months in Washington before joining Derby as a player-coach in January 2020, scoring 23 goals in 48 MLS matches.

He was put in interim charge of the team in November of that year with the club bottom of the Championship after they parted company with Phillip Cocu.

Rooney was confirmed in the post on a two-and-half-year contract three months later, a decision which prompted him to confirm his retirement as a player.

Derby entered administration in September 2021 and last season were relegated from the Championship, having been docked 21 points throughout the season.

The former Everton forward, who made his professional debut for the Toffees in August 2002 aged just 16, then quit Derby on 24 June.

"Wayne is a winner and a competitor. His work ethic and what he demands of himself and his players is second to none," said Dave Kasper, DC United president of soccer operations.

"Wayne's approach to the game and the style of soccer he wants to play fits within our philosophy and we believe he is the right person to lead our club moving forward."

Comments

Join the conversation

96 comments

  • Comment posted by Norman Moore, today at 19:54

    Good luck Wayne, you certainly showed how loyal you were at Derby!

  • Comment posted by John H, today at 19:49

    Stupid earlier comments.Good luck to him.He is a decent guy who did well for his clubs and England.Re the Derby mess he stuck to the task when others would have walked away.

  • Comment posted by maninacave, today at 19:45

    From the Women's Euros to Wayne Rooney manager jobs, so many hateful comments, there is a lot of miserable people out there.

  • Comment posted by 7-Zark-7, today at 19:44

    Wayne’s gonna tap his old Prem mates for a final payday in the US it’s a win win.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:42

    Mr Rooney goes to Washington

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 19:41

    Good Luck Wayne

    Top Player for clubs and country

    How the small minded 🇬🇧 soon forget

  • Comment posted by Jonathan , today at 19:40

    Should of stayed at Derby letdown over rated and no loyalty both player and manager

  • Comment posted by U2034567890, today at 19:39

    All the best Wayne, I hope you proove Simon Jordan wrong by being a success.

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 19:38

    Wayne Rooney joins Wayne Rooney's DC United

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:37

    Mr Rooney just cannot get away from managing DC teams.
    First Derby County and now DC United.

    What's next for him after this? Derry City?

    • Reply posted by jd, today at 19:55

      jd replied:
      Maybe he'll have a go at DC comics when he gives up football who knows?

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 19:36

    So now we know why he left Derby

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Because Derby are in League One

  • Comment posted by Man city the trophy buying team, today at 19:36

    Another pointless HYS. Oh...hang on...he was a former united player! Typical bias once again from BBC salford!

    However, regardless of the obvious bias towards united [by the BBC], I wish the lad all the best. He was fantastic at Derby!

    • Reply posted by Kevin, today at 19:39

      Kevin replied:
      Yes, I'm personally waiting for one more YAWN article, haven't had one for at least 4 hours.

  • Comment posted by nicksilvester, today at 19:36

    Hopefully the airline ticket was one way

  • Comment posted by fair1, today at 19:35

    I would have had more respect for him if he had stayed at Derby & tried to get them promoted.

    As it is, he gone somewhere where they struggle to understand a football is round & obviously to get a load of cash

    • Reply posted by RSE, today at 19:50

      RSE replied:
      1 mil dollars a year is almost like he's doing it for free though.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:34

    Wayne Rooney wants to draft in Cristiano Ronaldo. He cant guarantee him Champions League football. But he gets to play for a manager who was once a world class player like himself

  • Comment posted by Mohamed Naknik-Ekdah, today at 19:33

    A great appointment for DC. A few years managing at the top level in the USA will set Wayne up for the Man Utd job after Ten Hagg.

  • Comment posted by uno, today at 19:32

    They'll now be known as DC Rooneys United

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 19:31

    He was convinced to sign when they told him DC stood for Derby County.

  • Comment posted by unknown, today at 19:31

    Money, money and more money 💰💰💰!!!

    • Reply posted by RSE, today at 19:51

      RSE replied:
      Only getting 1 mil.

