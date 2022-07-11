Close menu

Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool: What did we learn from Bangkok friendly?

By Simon StoneBBC Sport in Thailand

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments369

Facundo Pellistri
Facundo Pellistri scored Manchester United's fourth goal in their pre-season victory over rivals Liverpool

Erik ten Hag's reign as Manchester United manager got off to the perfect start with a 4-0 thrashing over Liverpool in Bangkok.

The Dutchman said he was "satisfied" after the friendly win but warned not to "overestimate" the result against their fierce rivals saying Jurgen Klopp played "three teams" during the match.

Klopp, who used more than 30 players in the game, gave debuts to summer signings Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez but said it made "makes no sense" to analyse their performances and the "game came too early" in his pre-season plans.

So what did we learn from Monday's game?

United's confidence boost

It has been an awful few months for United and they are not clear of trouble by any means just yet.

However, they need some positives to cling to during Ten Hag's bedding-in period and this result is priceless in that regard. The former Ajax boss said there were "a lot of mistakes".

He will also acknowledge Liverpool struck the post on three occasions and goalkeeper David de Gea kept them out at least three more times. But, as Klopp said: "The result is there".

"I have seen some really good things and I think what you see is we have a lot of creativity and speed up front, so we have potential," added Ten Hag, who also praised his team's "spirit".

It's a good start for Ten Hag as United now head to Australia for three games.

Fred shows his quality

Fred
Fred celebrates after lobbing Alisson for his side's second goal

The Brazilian polarises opinion among United fans and with Ten Hag making midfield a priority position to strengthen this summer - with the pursuit of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong - Fred's place in the team cannot be taken for granted.

However, former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim boss Ralf Rangnick both spoke highly of the midfielder's contribution and his continued presence in the Brazil squad belies the negativity around him.

His goals output has been poor since joining in 2018 with eight in 156 appearances. On Tuesday night he scored what one fan posted on social media was the club's "goal of the season". A bit extreme for the first pre-season game but his 20-yard chip was fabulous.

Is Martial finally going to deliver?

Anthony Martial has been at United for seven years after joining for £36m in 2015. In fleeting glimpses he has shown immense talent but too often, mediocre and lacklustre have been the assessment of the Frenchman.

Against Liverpool he showed Ten Hag what he is capable of with a burst downfield and a delightful chipped finish. After a failed loan to Sevilla last season and uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo's future, it looks like Martial will start the season with United. He is very much in last chance saloon now. Ten Hag's reputation is not of someone who will put up with the disinterested figure Martial can be.

Darwin Nunez will get fitter - and is earmarked as a number nine

Darwin Nunez
Liverpool's new signing Darwin Nunez arrived for £64m from Benfica

Klopp confirmed after the game his major summer signing was suffering from blisters on his feet, which handicapped his movement.

The Liverpool boss also added "after his third sprint his lungs were ready to explode". It was quite amusing and gives you an indication of the work in front of the Uruguayan before he can really be assimilated into Klopp's all-action team.

He was unequivocal when asked about Nunez's attributes though. "A number nine with speed and aggression," said Klopp so Liverpool fans can expect to see the forward playing centrally when the Premier League starts next month.

Fabio Carvalho's confidence

The teenager, who has joined from Fulham, has a lot of learning to do but he was lively and went close with an excellent shot that struck the inside of a post.

What Carvalho clearly has in abundance is confidence and bravery in possession. He was not scared to take responsibility, even alongside much older team-mates.

He always wanted possession and was prepared to run an opponents from a slightly deeper position just behind Liverpool's front three. The £5m man has a small fee but a big future.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

369 comments

  • Comment posted by Paster Of Muppets, today at 22:01

    Absolutely nothing. It’s a meaningless friendly.

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 22:06

      Its only a game replied:
      Really ? Tell that to the Liverpool fans . They thought that it would be like a Sunday stroll in the park.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 21:58

    Darwin can only evolve

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:11

      the peoples poet replied:
      that GREED rules these clubs.

  • Comment posted by vdp, today at 22:08

    We learned that with 3 different teams Liverpool still can't score a goal

    • Reply posted by Honking_Farmer, today at 22:10

      Honking_Farmer replied:
      👍😆🤣😂

  • Comment posted by AP, today at 22:00

    We learned nothing. This article was just pointless.

    • Reply posted by jsuz12, today at 22:02

      jsuz12 replied:
      andddd u fell for the trap

  • Comment posted by steve clark, today at 22:03

    Come Christmas Jurgen Klopp and at least one other foreign coach will be moaning about the fixture calender. However, they are happy to go to the other side of the world before the season starts to engage in such friendlies and subject their players to thousands of miles of travel. The word for this is hypocrisy.

    • Reply posted by chriswvtr, today at 22:11

      chriswvtr replied:
      Do you think Klopp had any choice in this? It’s all about the 💰💰💰

  • Comment posted by munpa, today at 22:05

    Utd fans at work annoying as usual celebrating like they’ve won the league, open top bus parade is even being mentioned

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:08

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      First trophy in five years. They have every right to celebrate

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:04

    Hey Simon Stone. Stop creating articles about Man United and Liverpool all the time and concentrate on other teams for a change

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:23

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      I'm sure he's very interested in your very interesting opinions.

  • Comment posted by MyOpinionCounts-just, today at 22:04

    Do we really need 2 HYS on a friendly....? Are the BBC really that desperate to force Man Utd's 'win' down everyone's throats.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 22:10

    More than anything we learned that Nike cannot design football kits ...
    On another note congratulations to Man Utd on becoming favourites to win the league, the world cup, the open and next werks F1 ... 😉🤣

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:22

      Sport Report replied:
      Liverpool won't be wearing that one often. Bad for migraines. Bad for the cameras.

  • Comment posted by where divock is origi, today at 21:57

    When is the parade

    • Reply posted by jambo1, today at 22:44

      jambo1 replied:
      Sunday 0230.

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 21:56

    Liverpool's kit was awful

    • Reply posted by petch, today at 22:03

      petch replied:
      I thought uniteds was worse to be honest what's with the patterns on the collar.

  • Comment posted by pablo, today at 22:35

    I learnt that the BBC will open a HYS on Utd for no good reason. Its a friendly. No one cares.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:59

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The next friendly involving Man United could break records for the most comments

  • Comment posted by Scudley, today at 22:27

    Have a day off Simon!

    • Reply posted by Mav617, today at 22:40

      Mav617 replied:
      He did, had a jolly to Thailand at your expense!

  • Comment posted by DLG71, today at 22:59

    What we did actually learn is that MU fans are SO DESPERATE To beat Liverpool that they ACTUALLY believe that the 1st preseason game has actually given them HOPE that they have a chance against Liverpool in the up and coming season!!!!!!!

    HAHAHAHA

    Let’s see what you have to say about your belief on a Monday night in August!!!!

    YNWA JF97

  • Comment posted by Mav617, today at 22:38

    BBC love Utd - what we learned was Simon Stone had a jolly to Thailand to watch his favourite team at license payers expense and nothing else worth mentioning - its a preseason friendly and am not an LFC fan

    • Reply posted by Manchester Oilers aka Esso Blues, today at 22:42

      Manchester Oilers aka Esso Blues replied:
      Simon isn't biased towards United, thats why he flew to Thailand with them, stayed at the same hotel as them and will be having a few pints with Hag tonight before they fly off to the next friemdly.
      Simon is United, United is Simon.

  • Comment posted by Harley, today at 22:02

    Didn’t watch it as not available on the BBC

  • Comment posted by Harry Stottle, today at 21:59

    That the BBC Sport obsession continues unabated?

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:16

      Sport Report replied:
      They do it because of the comments the articles generate. Think about it.

  • Comment posted by Wut, today at 22:48

    We learned that Man Utd beat Liverpool during a Bangkok friendly, that's all.

  • Comment posted by RetroldGamer, today at 22:45

    WOW Man Utd fans and the BBC milking this for all it's worth lol. Maybe the 9-0 combined thrashing last season has made them butt hurt 😂😂

  • Comment posted by Be-Anchor five, today at 22:31

    BBC open x2 HYS on a meaningless friendly but not for the women’s or men’s Wimbledon finals!
    Time to find another news / sports outlet.

    • Reply posted by DiabEv, today at 23:16

      DiabEv replied:
      Sky sports is pretty good.. I bet you wont though... See you at the next United article posting the same old rubbish...

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport