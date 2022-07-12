Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Christy Pym made 23 appearances for Stevenage in League Two last season

Mansfield have signed Peterborough goalkeeper Christy Pym on a season-long loan deal.

Pym, 27, helped Posh win promotion to the Championship in 2020-21 but spent the second half of last season on loan in League Two with Stevenage.

"Christy's been at the top of our list for the last couple of months," boss Nigel Clough told the club website. external-link

"He's an experienced goalkeeper and it'll be good to have him and Scott Flinders in the squad."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.