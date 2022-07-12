Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Josh Cullen has won 20 caps for Republic of Ireland

Burnley have signed Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old played under new Clarets boss Vincent Kompany for two seasons during his time in Belgium.

The Republic of Ireland international started his career with West Ham and had loan spells in the EFL with Bradford, Bolton and Charlton.

"Josh is intelligent, good on the ball and will help improve our side," Kompany told the club website. external-link

