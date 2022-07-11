Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Aidan Nesbitt's first-half header earned Falkirk victory over top-flight Hibernian

Hibernian suffered a shock League Cup group defeat at Falkirk after Aidan Nesbitt's fine first-half header earned victory for the third-tier side.

The Premiership visitors pushed for an equaliser after the break, with Ewan Henderson and Elias Melkerson both hitting the woodwork, but the hosts held on.

Top-flight Livingston also fell to a loss by lower-league opposition as Inverness Caledonian Thistle claimed a 2-1 win in West Lothian.

The Championship club took the lead through Austin Samuels before Livingston keeper Max Stryjek was shown a straight red card for a high knee on the striker.

Hibs loanee Daniel Mackay doubled the away side's lead in the second half. A Jason Holt strike gave the hosts a lifeline, but the goal came too late for David Martindale's side.

The third and final Premiership side in action also failed record a victory as St Johnstone, who saw both Dan Cleary and Cammy MacPherson dismissed, were held to a goalless draw by fourth-tier Annan Athletic.

And it was the League 2 club that claimed the bonus point with a shootout win at McDiarmid Park.

Elsewhere, Hamilton Academical scored four goals in six second-half minutes to blow away Stranraer in Lanarkshire.

Strikes from Andy Winter and Andy Ryan were followed by a brace by Matthew Shiels. Paul Woods then netted two penalties for the visitors either side of a Lewis Smith finish as Hamilton ran out 5-2 winners.

Dunfermline Athletic hit five against Highland League outfit Buckie Thistle as Rhys Breen headed in a first-half opener before goals from Lewis McCann and Josh Edwards, plus a double from Nikolay Todorov, sealed an emphatic win.

Fellow Highland League club Fraserburgh shipped four goals at home to Montrose as Blair Lyons netted a first-half hat-trick for the third-tier visitors.

Lewis Duncan pulled one back after the break, but Graham Webster restored the away side's three-goal lead in injury time before Sean Butcher scored a consolation two minutes later.

Scottish League Cup full-time scores:

Airdrieonians 1-1 FC Edinburgh (FC Edinburgh win 4-2 on pens)

Albion Rovers 1-2 Cove Rangers

Alloa Athletic 1-1 East Fife (Alloa win 6-5 on pens)

Ayr United 0-3 Queen of the South

Dunfermline Athletic 5-0 Buckie Thistle

Falkirk 1-0 Hibernian

Fraserburgh 2-4 Montrose

Hamilton Academical 5-2 Stranraer

Livingston 1-2 Inverness CT

Queen's Park 4-1 Forfar Athletic

St Johnstone 0-0 Annan Athletic (Annan win 4-5 on pens)