Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United have a new manager, while Liverpool have waved goodbye to one star striker and quickly welcomed another.

It has already been a summer of evolution for the Premier League rivals and after United's 4-0 win in Tuesday's pre-season friendly in Bangkok, no doubt more change will come before the season gets properly started in August.

BBC Sport's football reporter Simon Stone has followed both clubs in Bangkok and we want you to send your questions in for him on either club, the season to come and maybe even what it's like to cover pre-season tours on foreign soil.

You can send in your United questions here and the things you want to know about Liverpool here.