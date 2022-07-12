Tom Clayton: Swindon Town sign Liverpool defender on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Swindon
Swindon Town have signed versatile defender Tom Clayton on a two-year deal from Liverpool, for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old joined Liverpool's academy when he was nine but did not made a first-team appearance for the Premier League club.
He played regularly in midfield for Liverpool's under-23 squad, where he was also made captain.
Last June, Clayton made his debut for Scotland Under-21s and has since been capped five times.
"I'm so pleased to join Swindon," Clayton told the club website.
"Having spoken to a number of people about the club before signing I knew this was the place I wanted to play my football and take the next step in my career, so it wasn't a hard decision at all."
