Women's European Championship - Group C
NetherlandsNetherlands3PortugalPortugal2

Netherlands 3-2 Portugal: Danielle van de Donk settles five-goal thriller with stunning strike

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Leigh Sports Village

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Danielle van de Donk scored the winner as defending champions the Netherlands survived a huge scare to defeat Portugal in an action-packed Euro 2022 encounter and top Group C.

Having been held by Sweden in their opening game, the Dutch swept into a 2-0 lead without star player Vivianne Miedema, who was ruled out with Covid-19.

In a thriller at Leigh Sports Village, Portugal stunned their opponents by mounting an impressive comeback for a second successive match before Van de Donk settled it with a superb dipping, swerving effort.

Former Everton midfielder Damaris Egurrola had opened the scoring with a looping header, before Stefanie van der Gragt nodded in a second for the Netherlands.

Carole Costa reduced the deficit with a 38th-minute penalty that was awarded after a pitchside monitor check by the referee, before Diana Silva's header sparked scenes of jubilation among Portuguese supporters.

At 2-2, Jill Roord thought she had restored the Netherlands' advantage, but her effort was ruled out for an offside.

There was no denying former Arsenal midfielder Van de Donk's strike, though, as she sent her side top with one round of group matches to go.

Portugal had rallied from 2-0 down to earn a point against Switzerland in their previous game and threatened another impressive fightback through Costa's penalty.

It was awarded after the Croatian referee Ivana Martincic checked the monitor following Dominque Janssen's foul on Diana Silva.

At 0-0, Portugal's Ana Borges - winning a record 146th cap for her country - also had a goal ruled out for offside.

The Netherlands were not helped by injuries to their first-choice goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and defender Aniek Nouwen, while Miedema and Jackie Groenen were absent with Covid.

But they got the job done to put themselves in a strong position to progress to the quarter-finals.

Danielle van de Donk scores the third goal for the Netherlands against Portugal at Euro 2022
The Netherlands have four points from two games and top Group C from Sweden on goals scored

Dripping in drama

Leigh Sports Village was painted orange as Dutch fans outnumbered their Portuguese rivals.

This was the second of four Euro 2022 games at the home of Manchester United's WSL team and hundreds of supporters soaked up the sunshine in the town's civic square before the game.

The carnival atmosphere carried over into the stadium where the crowd were treated to a game dripping in drama from the first whistle to the last.

The Netherlands will hope to have one or two of their absent players back for the third and final group game against Switzerland on Sunday, while Portugal - in third place with one point - return on the same day to Leigh Sports Village to face Sweden.

Both games kick-off at 17:00 BST.

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16van Domselaar
  • 5Wilms
  • 3van der Gragt
  • 20JanssenBooked at 37mins
  • 19OlislagersSubstituted forCasparijat 62'minutes
  • 8Spitse
  • 21EgurrolaBooked at 39minsSubstituted forPelovaat 69'minutes
  • 10van de Donk
  • 6RoordBooked at 88mins
  • 11MartensSubstituted forBrugtsat 83'minutes
  • 7BeerensteynBooked at 54mins

Substitutes

  • 1Weimar
  • 4van Dongen
  • 12Pelova
  • 13Jansen
  • 15Dijkstra
  • 17Leuchter
  • 18Casparij
  • 22Brugts
  • 23Lorsheyd

Portugal

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Teixeira PereiraBooked at 90mins
  • 2Silva AmadoBooked at 17mins
  • 19Ribeiro GomesBooked at 88mins
  • 15da Silva Costa
  • 5Gaspar Silva MarchãoSubstituted forRamos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousaat 66'minutes
  • 11Ferreira PintoSubstituted forMarques Malhoat 86'minutes
  • 14Jácome da SilvaSubstituted forFigueira Pintoat 65'minutes
  • 8Norton
  • 16Abreu de Sousa e SilvaSubstituted forTrindade Coruche Mendesat 86'minutes
  • 9Marques Borges
  • 10Manjenje Nogueira Silva

Substitutes

  • 3de Figueiredo Lima Correia
  • 4Garcia Rebelo
  • 6Pires Cardozo
  • 7Marques Malho
  • 12Sousa Barros Morais
  • 13Figueira Pinto
  • 17Sousa Alves
  • 18Trindade Coruche Mendes
  • 20Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa
  • 21Martins Faria
  • 22Campos Costa
  • 23Velosa Encarnação
Referee:
Ivana Martincic

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands 3, Portugal Women 2.

  2. Booking

    Inês Pereira (Portugal Women) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Netherlands 3, Portugal Women 2.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Portugal Women. Conceded by Dominique Janssen.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Esmee Brugts (Netherlands).

  6. Post update

    Vanessa Marques (Portugal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Netherlands. Jill Roord tries a through ball, but Esmee Brugts is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Esmee Brugts (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Andreia Norton (Portugal Women).

  10. Post update

    Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Fátima Pinto (Portugal Women).

  12. Post update

    Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Vanessa Marques (Portugal Women).

  14. Post update

    Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Diana Gomes (Portugal Women).

  16. Booking

    Diana Gomes (Portugal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Booking

    Jill Roord (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Jill Roord (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Diana Gomes (Portugal Women).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22009096
2Austria21012113
3Norway210149-53
4Northern Ireland200216-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22006066
2Spain21014313
3Denmark210114-33
4Finland200215-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21104314
2Sweden21103214
3Portugal201145-11
4Switzerland201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11005143
2Iceland10101101
3Belgium10101101
4Italy100115-40
View full Women's European Championship tables

