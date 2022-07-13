Match ends, Netherlands 3, Portugal Women 2.
Danielle van de Donk scored the winner as defending champions the Netherlands survived a huge scare to defeat Portugal in an action-packed Euro 2022 encounter and top Group C.
Having been held by Sweden in their opening game, the Dutch swept into a 2-0 lead without star player Vivianne Miedema, who was ruled out with Covid-19.
In a thriller at Leigh Sports Village, Portugal stunned their opponents by mounting an impressive comeback for a second successive match before Van de Donk settled it with a superb dipping, swerving effort.
Former Everton midfielder Damaris Egurrola had opened the scoring with a looping header, before Stefanie van der Gragt nodded in a second for the Netherlands.
Carole Costa reduced the deficit with a 38th-minute penalty that was awarded after a pitchside monitor check by the referee, before Diana Silva's header sparked scenes of jubilation among Portuguese supporters.
At 2-2, Jill Roord thought she had restored the Netherlands' advantage, but her effort was ruled out for an offside.
There was no denying former Arsenal midfielder Van de Donk's strike, though, as she sent her side top with one round of group matches to go.
Portugal had rallied from 2-0 down to earn a point against Switzerland in their previous game and threatened another impressive fightback through Costa's penalty.
It was awarded after the Croatian referee Ivana Martincic checked the monitor following Dominque Janssen's foul on Diana Silva.
At 0-0, Portugal's Ana Borges - winning a record 146th cap for her country - also had a goal ruled out for offside.
The Netherlands were not helped by injuries to their first-choice goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and defender Aniek Nouwen, while Miedema and Jackie Groenen were absent with Covid.
But they got the job done to put themselves in a strong position to progress to the quarter-finals.
Dripping in drama
Leigh Sports Village was painted orange as Dutch fans outnumbered their Portuguese rivals.
This was the second of four Euro 2022 games at the home of Manchester United's WSL team and hundreds of supporters soaked up the sunshine in the town's civic square before the game.
The carnival atmosphere carried over into the stadium where the crowd were treated to a game dripping in drama from the first whistle to the last.
The Netherlands will hope to have one or two of their absent players back for the third and final group game against Switzerland on Sunday, while Portugal - in third place with one point - return on the same day to Leigh Sports Village to face Sweden.
Both games kick-off at 17:00 BST.
Netherlands
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number16Player namevan DomselaarAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number5Player nameWilmsAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number3Player namevan der GragtAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number20Player nameJanssenAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number19Player nameOlislagersAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number8Player nameSpitseAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number21Player nameEgurrolaAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number10Player namevan de DonkAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number6Player nameRoordAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number11Player nameMartensAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number7Player nameBeerensteynAverage rating
7.30
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number12Player namePelovaAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number18Player nameCasparijAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number22Player nameBrugtsAverage rating
7.48
Portugal
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameInês PereiraAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number2Player nameCatarina AmadoAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number19Player nameDiana GomesAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number15Player nameCarole CostaAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number5Player nameJoana MarchãoAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number11Player nameTatiana PintoAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number14Player nameDolores SilvaAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number8Player nameAndreia NortonAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number16Player nameDiana SilvaAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number9Player nameAna BorgesAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number10Player nameJéssica SilvaAverage rating
6.50
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameVanessa MarquesAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number13Player nameFátima PintoAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number18Player nameCarolina MendesAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number20Player nameKika NazarethAverage rating
5.60
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16van Domselaar
- 5Wilms
- 3van der Gragt
- 20JanssenBooked at 37mins
- 19OlislagersSubstituted forCasparijat 62'minutes
- 8Spitse
- 21EgurrolaBooked at 39minsSubstituted forPelovaat 69'minutes
- 10van de Donk
- 6RoordBooked at 88mins
- 11MartensSubstituted forBrugtsat 83'minutes
- 7BeerensteynBooked at 54mins
Substitutes
- 1Weimar
- 4van Dongen
- 12Pelova
- 13Jansen
- 15Dijkstra
- 17Leuchter
- 18Casparij
- 22Brugts
- 23Lorsheyd
Portugal
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Teixeira PereiraBooked at 90mins
- 2Silva AmadoBooked at 17mins
- 19Ribeiro GomesBooked at 88mins
- 15da Silva Costa
- 5Gaspar Silva MarchãoSubstituted forRamos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousaat 66'minutes
- 11Ferreira PintoSubstituted forMarques Malhoat 86'minutes
- 14Jácome da SilvaSubstituted forFigueira Pintoat 65'minutes
- 8Norton
- 16Abreu de Sousa e SilvaSubstituted forTrindade Coruche Mendesat 86'minutes
- 9Marques Borges
- 10Manjenje Nogueira Silva
Substitutes
- 3de Figueiredo Lima Correia
- 4Garcia Rebelo
- 6Pires Cardozo
- 7Marques Malho
- 12Sousa Barros Morais
- 13Figueira Pinto
- 17Sousa Alves
- 18Trindade Coruche Mendes
- 20Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa
- 21Martins Faria
- 22Campos Costa
- 23Velosa Encarnação
- Referee:
- Ivana Martincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Inês Pereira (Portugal Women) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands 3, Portugal Women 2.
Post update
Corner, Portugal Women. Conceded by Dominique Janssen.
Post update
Foul by Esmee Brugts (Netherlands).
Post update
Vanessa Marques (Portugal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Netherlands. Jill Roord tries a through ball, but Esmee Brugts is caught offside.
Post update
Esmee Brugts (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Andreia Norton (Portugal Women).
Post update
Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fátima Pinto (Portugal Women).
Post update
Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Vanessa Marques (Portugal Women).
Post update
Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Diana Gomes (Portugal Women).
Booking
Diana Gomes (Portugal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Jill Roord (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Jill Roord (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Diana Gomes (Portugal Women).
Post update
Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands).
