Women's Euro 2022

Danielle van de Donk scored the winner as defending champions the Netherlands survived a huge scare to defeat Portugal in an action-packed Euro 2022 encounter and top Group C.

Having been held by Sweden in their opening game, the Dutch swept into a 2-0 lead without star player Vivianne Miedema, who was ruled out with Covid-19.

In a thriller at Leigh Sports Village, Portugal stunned their opponents by mounting an impressive comeback for a second successive match before Van de Donk settled it with a superb dipping, swerving effort.

Former Everton midfielder Damaris Egurrola had opened the scoring with a looping header, before Stefanie van der Gragt nodded in a second for the Netherlands.

Carole Costa reduced the deficit with a 38th-minute penalty that was awarded after a pitchside monitor check by the referee, before Diana Silva's header sparked scenes of jubilation among Portuguese supporters.

At 2-2, Jill Roord thought she had restored the Netherlands' advantage, but her effort was ruled out for an offside.

There was no denying former Arsenal midfielder Van de Donk's strike, though, as she sent her side top with one round of group matches to go.

Portugal had rallied from 2-0 down to earn a point against Switzerland in their previous game and threatened another impressive fightback through Costa's penalty.

It was awarded after the Croatian referee Ivana Martincic checked the monitor following Dominque Janssen's foul on Diana Silva.

At 0-0, Portugal's Ana Borges - winning a record 146th cap for her country - also had a goal ruled out for offside.

The Netherlands were not helped by injuries to their first-choice goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and defender Aniek Nouwen, while Miedema and Jackie Groenen were absent with Covid.

But they got the job done to put themselves in a strong position to progress to the quarter-finals.

The Netherlands have four points from two games and top Group C from Sweden on goals scored

Dripping in drama

Leigh Sports Village was painted orange as Dutch fans outnumbered their Portuguese rivals.

This was the second of four Euro 2022 games at the home of Manchester United's WSL team and hundreds of supporters soaked up the sunshine in the town's civic square before the game.

The carnival atmosphere carried over into the stadium where the crowd were treated to a game dripping in drama from the first whistle to the last.

The Netherlands will hope to have one or two of their absent players back for the third and final group game against Switzerland on Sunday, while Portugal - in third place with one point - return on the same day to Leigh Sports Village to face Sweden.

Both games kick-off at 17:00 BST.

