Daphne van Domselaar came on for Sari van Veenendaal in Saturday's draw with Sweden

Women's Euro 2022 - Netherlands v Portugal Venue: Leigh Sports Village, Leigh Date: Wednesday, 13 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Daphne van Domselaar is expected to start in goal as holders the Netherlands seek their first win of Euro 2022 against Portugal.

The 22-year-old will take the place of Sari van Veenendaal, who is out of the Euros after injuring her shoulder in the opening-game draw with Sweden.

Manager Mark Parsons could be forced into a change in defence after Aniek Nouwen went off early on Saturday.

Portugal could be unchanged from their 2-2 draw with Switzerland.

The Portuguese were 2-0 down inside five minutes, but fought back to claim a point, with Diana Gomes and Jessica Silva scoring the goals.

They will have their work cut out at Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday, though, against a Dutch side looking to defend the crown they won in 2017 and smarting from their frustrating 1-1 result with the Swedes.

After winning four of their previous six matches, the Netherlands will be confident of claiming three points, although they face an opponent currently on a five-game unbeaten run.