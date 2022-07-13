Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group C
SwedenSweden2SwitzerlandSwitzerland1

Euro 2022: Sweden secure first Group C win against Switzerland

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Teenage substitute Hanna Bennison scored the winning goal as Sweden overcame Switzerland to earn their first victory at Euro 2022.

Among the tournament favourites, Sweden ensured their hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals remain in their own hands heading into their final match against Portugal on Sunday.

Everton midfielder Bennison produced a fine finish from the edge of the penalty area with 11 minutes remaining to send Peter Gerhardsson's side top of Group C.

The game had sparked into life early in the second half as Barcelona forward Fridolina Rolfo slotted in at the end of a sweeping team move to end Switzerland's stern resistance.

But Switzerland, forced to cancel training on Monday after nine players suffered from a stomach bug, responded less than two minutes later when Bachmann curled in at Bramall Lane.

Rebecka Blomqvist had two late finishes ruled out for offside but Switzerland were unable to force a late equaliser and remain on one point after two matches.

Defending champions the Netherlands face Portugal in the other Group C match later on Wednesday (20:00 BST).

Bennison brings relief for Sweden

Given their status as the best-ranked European side - placed second in Fifa's world rankings - there are high expectations of Sweden at Euro 2022.

Seeking a statement win in Sheffield following their opening 1-1 draw with defending champions the Netherlands, the Olympic silver medallists initially struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against compact opposition.

They survived an early scare as Switzerland were awarded a penalty following Magdalena Eriksson's challenge on Noelle Martiz.

But Eriksson was deemed to have made enough contact with the ball before colliding with Martiz - and Spanish referee Marta Huerta de Aza overturned her decision after being advised to review the incident.

Despite offering the greater attacking threat, Sweden were frustrated in their first-half attempts to force a breakthrough, while there was a rare moment of concern at the back as Nathalie Bjorn produced a last-ditch block with Bachmann threatening to punish a loose Eriksson pass.

The 2017 quarter-finalists were rewarded for a fast start to the second period, though, with Rolfo having already curled narrowly wide before finishing from Asllani's pass after 53 minutes.

It took 92 seconds for that advantage to be wiped out, however, as Lindahl punched a cross into the path of the alert Paris Saint-Germain forward Bachmann.

Sweden continued to push for a winner and, with the pressure beginning to mount, the 19-year-old Bennison delivered a moment of huge relief with a composed finish to significantly boost her side's hopes of progress.

Player of the match

Rytting KanerydJohanna Rytting Kaneryd

with an average of 8.26

Sweden

  1. Squad number19Player nameRytting Kaneryd
    Average rating

    8.26

  2. Squad number20Player nameBennison
    Average rating

    7.71

  3. Squad number11Player nameBlackstenius
    Average rating

    7.40

  4. Squad number15Player nameBlomqvist
    Average rating

    7.28

  5. Squad number18Player nameRolfö
    Average rating

    6.87

  6. Squad number16Player nameAngeldahl
    Average rating

    6.62

  7. Squad number14Player nameBjörn
    Average rating

    6.58

  8. Squad number6Player nameEriksson
    Average rating

    6.43

  9. Squad number4Player nameGlas
    Average rating

    6.25

  10. Squad number17Player nameSeger
    Average rating

    6.20

  11. Squad number1Player nameLindahl
    Average rating

    6.06

  12. Squad number9Player nameAsllani
    Average rating

    5.89

  13. Squad number8Player nameHurtig
    Average rating

    5.68

  14. Squad number13Player nameIlestedt
    Average rating

    5.46

Switzerland

  1. Squad number10Player nameBachmann
    Average rating

    7.26

  2. Squad number22Player nameRiesen
    Average rating

    6.75

  3. Squad number11Player nameSow
    Average rating

    6.75

  4. Squad number6Player nameReuteler
    Average rating

    6.58

  5. Squad number20Player nameHumm
    Average rating

    6.18

  6. Squad number1Player nameThalmann
    Average rating

    5.71

  7. Squad number4Player nameRinast
    Average rating

    5.58

  8. Squad number19Player nameAigbogun
    Average rating

    5.38

  9. Squad number5Player nameMaritz
    Average rating

    5.08

  10. Squad number15Player nameBühler
    Average rating

    5.08

  11. Squad number8Player nameMaendly
    Average rating

    5.00

  12. Squad number18Player nameCalligaris
    Average rating

    4.93

  13. Squad number9Player nameCrnogorcevic
    Average rating

    4.92

  14. Squad number13Player nameWälti
    Average rating

    4.63

  15. Squad number16Player nameMauron
    Average rating

    4.00

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lindahl
  • 4Glas
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 14Björn
  • 6Eriksson
  • 16AngeldahlSubstituted forBennisonat 68'minutes
  • 17Seger
  • 8HurtigSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 68'minutes
  • 9Asllani
  • 18Rolfö
  • 11BlacksteniusSubstituted forBlomqvistat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Andersson
  • 3Sembrant
  • 5Nildén
  • 7Kullberg
  • 10Jakobsson
  • 12Falk
  • 15Blomqvist
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 20Bennison
  • 21Musovic
  • 22Schough
  • 23Rubensson

Switzerland

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Thalmann
  • 5Maritz
  • 18Calligaris
  • 15Bühler
  • 19AigbogunSubstituted forRinastat 59'minutes
  • 9Crnogorcevic
  • 8MaendlySubstituted forMauronat 68'minutes
  • 13Wälti
  • 6ReutelerSubstituted forRiesenat 59'minutes
  • 11Sow
  • 10BachmannSubstituted forHummat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Stierli
  • 3Marti
  • 4Rinast
  • 7Xhemaili
  • 12Peng
  • 14Kiwic
  • 16Mauron
  • 17Folmli
  • 20Humm
  • 21Friedli
  • 22Riesen
  • 23Terchoun
Referee:
Marta Huerta de Aza
Attendance:
12,914

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home15
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sweden 2, Switzerland Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sweden 2, Switzerland Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nadine Riesen (Switzerland Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rebecka Blomqvist.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden).

  7. Post update

    Noëlle Maritz (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Sweden. Fridolina Rolfö tries a through ball, but Rebecka Blomqvist is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Hanna Bennison (Sweden).

  10. Post update

    Nadine Riesen (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Hanna Glas (Sweden).

  12. Post update

    Rachel Rinast (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Caroline Seger (Sweden).

  14. Post update

    Sandrine Mauron (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Sweden 2-1 Switzerland Women.

  16. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  17. Post update

    Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Rinast (Switzerland Women).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rebecka Blomqvist.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Switzerland Women. Conceded by Hanna Bennison.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22009096
2Austria21012113
3Norway210149-53
4Northern Ireland200216-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22006066
2Spain21014313
3Denmark210114-33
4Finland200215-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21103124
2Sweden21103214
3Switzerland201134-11
4Portugal201124-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11005143
2Iceland10101101
3Belgium10101101
4Italy100115-40
View full Women's European Championship tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Uefa Women's Euro 2022