From the section Women's Euro 2022

Teenage substitute Hanna Bennison scored the winning goal as Sweden overcame Switzerland to earn their first victory at Euro 2022.

Among the tournament favourites, Sweden ensured their hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals remain in their own hands heading into their final match against Portugal on Sunday.

Everton midfielder Bennison produced a fine finish from the edge of the penalty area with 11 minutes remaining to send Peter Gerhardsson's side top of Group C.

The game had sparked into life early in the second half as Barcelona forward Fridolina Rolfo slotted in at the end of a sweeping team move to end Switzerland's stern resistance.

But Switzerland, forced to cancel training on Monday after nine players suffered from a stomach bug, responded less than two minutes later when Bachmann curled in at Bramall Lane.

Rebecka Blomqvist had two late finishes ruled out for offside but Switzerland were unable to force a late equaliser and remain on one point after two matches.

Defending champions the Netherlands face Portugal in the other Group C match later on Wednesday (20:00 BST).

Bennison brings relief for Sweden

Given their status as the best-ranked European side - placed second in Fifa's world rankings - there are high expectations of Sweden at Euro 2022.

Seeking a statement win in Sheffield following their opening 1-1 draw with defending champions the Netherlands, the Olympic silver medallists initially struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against compact opposition.

They survived an early scare as Switzerland were awarded a penalty following Magdalena Eriksson's challenge on Noelle Martiz.

But Eriksson was deemed to have made enough contact with the ball before colliding with Martiz - and Spanish referee Marta Huerta de Aza overturned her decision after being advised to review the incident.

Despite offering the greater attacking threat, Sweden were frustrated in their first-half attempts to force a breakthrough, while there was a rare moment of concern at the back as Nathalie Bjorn produced a last-ditch block with Bachmann threatening to punish a loose Eriksson pass.

The 2017 quarter-finalists were rewarded for a fast start to the second period, though, with Rolfo having already curled narrowly wide before finishing from Asllani's pass after 53 minutes.

It took 92 seconds for that advantage to be wiped out, however, as Lindahl punched a cross into the path of the alert Paris Saint-Germain forward Bachmann.

Sweden continued to push for a winner and, with the pressure beginning to mount, the 19-year-old Bennison delivered a moment of huge relief with a composed finish to significantly boost her side's hopes of progress.

Player of the match Rytting Kaneryd Johanna Rytting Kaneryd with an average of 8.26 Sweden Sweden Sweden

Switzerland Switzerland Switzerland Sweden Avg Squad number 19 Player name Rytting Kaneryd Average rating 8.26 Squad number 20 Player name Bennison Average rating 7.71 Squad number 11 Player name Blackstenius Average rating 7.40 Squad number 15 Player name Blomqvist Average rating 7.28 Squad number 18 Player name Rolfö Average rating 6.87 Squad number 16 Player name Angeldahl Average rating 6.62 Squad number 14 Player name Björn Average rating 6.58 Squad number 6 Player name Eriksson Average rating 6.43 Squad number 4 Player name Glas Average rating 6.25 Squad number 17 Player name Seger Average rating 6.20 Squad number 1 Player name Lindahl Average rating 6.06 Squad number 9 Player name Asllani Average rating 5.89 Squad number 8 Player name Hurtig Average rating 5.68 Squad number 13 Player name Ilestedt Average rating 5.46 Switzerland Avg Squad number 10 Player name Bachmann Average rating 7.26 Squad number 22 Player name Riesen Average rating 6.75 Squad number 11 Player name Sow Average rating 6.75 Squad number 6 Player name Reuteler Average rating 6.58 Squad number 20 Player name Humm Average rating 6.18 Squad number 1 Player name Thalmann Average rating 5.71 Squad number 4 Player name Rinast Average rating 5.58 Squad number 19 Player name Aigbogun Average rating 5.38 Squad number 5 Player name Maritz Average rating 5.08 Squad number 15 Player name Bühler Average rating 5.08 Squad number 8 Player name Maendly Average rating 5.00 Squad number 18 Player name Calligaris Average rating 4.93 Squad number 9 Player name Crnogorcevic Average rating 4.92 Squad number 13 Player name Wälti Average rating 4.63 Squad number 16 Player name Mauron Average rating 4.00