Teenage substitute Hanna Bennison scored the winning goal as Sweden overcame Switzerland to earn their first victory at Euro 2022.
Among the tournament favourites, Sweden ensured their hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals remain in their own hands heading into their final match against Portugal on Sunday.
Everton midfielder Bennison produced a fine finish from the edge of the penalty area with 11 minutes remaining to send Peter Gerhardsson's side top of Group C.
The game had sparked into life early in the second half as Barcelona forward Fridolina Rolfo slotted in at the end of a sweeping team move to end Switzerland's stern resistance.
But Switzerland, forced to cancel training on Monday after nine players suffered from a stomach bug, responded less than two minutes later when Bachmann curled in at Bramall Lane.
Rebecka Blomqvist had two late finishes ruled out for offside but Switzerland were unable to force a late equaliser and remain on one point after two matches.
Defending champions the Netherlands face Portugal in the other Group C match later on Wednesday (20:00 BST).
Bennison brings relief for Sweden
Given their status as the best-ranked European side - placed second in Fifa's world rankings - there are high expectations of Sweden at Euro 2022.
Seeking a statement win in Sheffield following their opening 1-1 draw with defending champions the Netherlands, the Olympic silver medallists initially struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against compact opposition.
They survived an early scare as Switzerland were awarded a penalty following Magdalena Eriksson's challenge on Noelle Martiz.
But Eriksson was deemed to have made enough contact with the ball before colliding with Martiz - and Spanish referee Marta Huerta de Aza overturned her decision after being advised to review the incident.
Despite offering the greater attacking threat, Sweden were frustrated in their first-half attempts to force a breakthrough, while there was a rare moment of concern at the back as Nathalie Bjorn produced a last-ditch block with Bachmann threatening to punish a loose Eriksson pass.
The 2017 quarter-finalists were rewarded for a fast start to the second period, though, with Rolfo having already curled narrowly wide before finishing from Asllani's pass after 53 minutes.
It took 92 seconds for that advantage to be wiped out, however, as Lindahl punched a cross into the path of the alert Paris Saint-Germain forward Bachmann.
Sweden continued to push for a winner and, with the pressure beginning to mount, the 19-year-old Bennison delivered a moment of huge relief with a composed finish to significantly boost her side's hopes of progress.
Player of the match
Rytting KanerydJohanna Rytting Kaneryd
Sweden
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameRytting KanerydAverage rating
8.26
- Squad number20Player nameBennisonAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number11Player nameBlacksteniusAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number15Player nameBlomqvistAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number18Player nameRolföAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number16Player nameAngeldahlAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number14Player nameBjörnAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number6Player nameErikssonAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number4Player nameGlasAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number17Player nameSegerAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number1Player nameLindahlAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number9Player nameAsllaniAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number8Player nameHurtigAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number13Player nameIlestedtAverage rating
5.46
Switzerland
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameBachmannAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number22Player nameRiesenAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number11Player nameSowAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number6Player nameReutelerAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number20Player nameHummAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number1Player nameThalmannAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number4Player nameRinastAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number19Player nameAigbogunAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number5Player nameMaritzAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number15Player nameBühlerAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number8Player nameMaendlyAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number18Player nameCalligarisAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number9Player nameCrnogorcevicAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number13Player nameWältiAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number16Player nameMauronAverage rating
4.00
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lindahl
- 4Glas
- 13Ilestedt
- 14Björn
- 6Eriksson
- 16AngeldahlSubstituted forBennisonat 68'minutes
- 17Seger
- 8HurtigSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 68'minutes
- 9Asllani
- 18Rolfö
- 11BlacksteniusSubstituted forBlomqvistat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Andersson
- 3Sembrant
- 5Nildén
- 7Kullberg
- 10Jakobsson
- 12Falk
- 15Blomqvist
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 20Bennison
- 21Musovic
- 22Schough
- 23Rubensson
Switzerland
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Thalmann
- 5Maritz
- 18Calligaris
- 15Bühler
- 19AigbogunSubstituted forRinastat 59'minutes
- 9Crnogorcevic
- 8MaendlySubstituted forMauronat 68'minutes
- 13Wälti
- 6ReutelerSubstituted forRiesenat 59'minutes
- 11Sow
- 10BachmannSubstituted forHummat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Stierli
- 3Marti
- 4Rinast
- 7Xhemaili
- 12Peng
- 14Kiwic
- 16Mauron
- 17Folmli
- 20Humm
- 21Friedli
- 22Riesen
- 23Terchoun
- Referee:
- Marta Huerta de Aza
- Attendance:
- 12,914
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sweden 2, Switzerland Women 1.
Post update
Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Nadine Riesen (Switzerland Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rebecka Blomqvist.
Post update
Foul by Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden).
Post update
Noëlle Maritz (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Sweden. Fridolina Rolfö tries a through ball, but Rebecka Blomqvist is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Hanna Bennison (Sweden).
Post update
Nadine Riesen (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hanna Glas (Sweden).
Post update
Rachel Rinast (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Caroline Seger (Sweden).
Post update
Sandrine Mauron (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Sweden 2-1 Switzerland Women.
Post update
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Post update
Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Rachel Rinast (Switzerland Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rebecka Blomqvist.
Post update
Corner, Switzerland Women. Conceded by Hanna Bennison.
