Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool: Erik ten Hag's first game in charge ends with thumping win

By Simon StoneBBC Sport in Thailand

Last updated on .From the section Football

Man Utd players celebrate
Man Utd's next pre-season friendlies come against Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace in Australia

Erik ten Hag enjoyed a winning start as Manchester United manager as three first-half goals set up his side for an impressive 4-0 success over rivals Liverpool in Bangkok.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring before Fred and Anthony Martial increased United's lead against a Liverpool side that made 21 changes across the 90 minutes, including half-hour cameos for new signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho.

Young Uruguayan Facundo Pellistri added a fourth near the end as, in front of over 50,000 enthusiastic supporters in the Thai capital, Liverpool were made to pay for a combination of their profligacy at one end and defensive errors at the other.

It is, of course, only the start of pre-season, with some Liverpool players literally returning from holiday in the hours before Saturday's tour departure.

Of the starting line-ups, United's also contained far more players expected to be involved on the opening Premier League weekend.

But still, after the torture their fans have experienced over the past 12 months, this was a blessed relief and Ten Hag was applauded by the United contingent when his face was shown on the big screen in the dying minutes.

Fred's goal was outrageous. The Brazilian polarises opinion like no other United player, but his brilliant chip over fellow countryman Alisson, executed with precision from 20 yards, was jaw-dropping and will doubtless provide some fun when the pair next meet up on international duty.

Fred (left)
Fred (left) scored four goals in 36 appearances for Manchester United last season

Sancho's finish was calm, Martial's clinical. If Marcus Rashford had taken another opportunity, offensively, United would have been almost perfect.

Ten Hag, though, will also know his side were fortunate at times.

There was one ridiculous passage of play, during which impressive Liverpool new boy Carvalho and Luis Diaz, who also fluffed an easy rebound, both struck the post.

In addition, David de Gea needed to make four good saves, including one to deny Nunez, who was among Jurgen Klopp's final tranche of substitutes. They also included Mo Salah, who curled a shot against the post in the latter stages.

Comments

Join the conversation

477 comments

  • Comment posted by N2019, today at 16:32

    Players overworked, season too long, World Cup in the middle of it, so why (apart from the obvious commercial reasons) are two teams based perhaps 25-30 miles apart trekking all the way to Thailand for a pre-season friendly now?

    • Reply posted by Motorbled, today at 16:34

      Motorbled replied:
      Moneyyyyyyyy

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 16:26

    A BBC HYS for friendly.....but then it is the BBC's favourite team Man U.

    • Reply posted by Cactus, today at 16:27

      Cactus replied:
      or Liverpool

  • Comment posted by George_1985, today at 16:24

    Only a friendly, but still nice to see Man U playing with a clear idea of what football is supposed to look like.

    • Reply posted by vikingsarecoming, today at 16:41

      vikingsarecoming replied:
      No Pogba moaning and dragging the side down, looks much more like a team wanting to play.
      Not a real test but good to see Utd actually trying.

  • Comment posted by Thursday Night in Almaty, today at 16:21

    A nice game. Both sides with high pressing and fast counters. Liverpool's new boys look very tasty. United old boys with a new step in their game.
    And we meet for real next month. Now that should be a real game.

    • Reply posted by Govind75, today at 16:40

      Govind75 replied:
      Don’t forget the Utd youngsters who played against the Liverpool 1st team in the latter 30 minutes. Savage and Iqbal in particular were impressive

  • Comment posted by footfall22, today at 16:44

    Ten Hag wasn't happy and said his team made far too many mistakes. I suppose this bodes well for raising the poor standards at United. I think Ole would have done three laps of honour and said fantastic about 10 times.

    • Reply posted by I blame Brexit, today at 16:45

      I blame Brexit replied:
      That's more like it. A reality check.

  • Comment posted by Bullid, today at 16:35

    The Beeb's (or at least Simon Stone's) obvious Man Utd bias is getting beyond a joke now. Or can we expect match reports on every other premier league side's pre season friendlies now?

    • Reply posted by Ben, today at 16:38

      Ben replied:
      Villa won 4-0 the other day in a friendly too, never saw a massive headline. :(

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 16:29

    United actually looked coached - not seen that in many a year. Pointless loss for Liverpool, but Utd will definitely take heart from it that they finally have someone in charge that knows how to coach and not just micromanage, delegate or in Ole's case, protect them.

    Liverpool are always terrible in pre-season under Klopp so this wasn't something new.

    • Reply posted by NEVERTHEIR FAULT, today at 17:05

      NEVERTHEIR FAULT replied:
      I thought Rangnick's job was to coach? Apparently he was destined to manage at the highest level? Let us see how this 1 team league winner coaches in the premier league for a season before drawing premature conclusions shall we!

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 16:33

    As Jurgen Klopp said in his arrival press conference, there is no such thing as a friendly between these two.

    He probably wished he hadn't said that now.

    • Reply posted by Not John Barnes, today at 16:37

      Not John Barnes replied:
      What's he gonna say? We're only here to hoover as much money up from the Asians as we can so please come watch us play our kids for most the game at £70 a ticket?

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 16:35

    Why have a HYS on this? It's a meaningless friendly. Pre season training, nothing more. Oh dear.

    • Reply posted by BASMANIAC, today at 16:38

      BASMANIAC replied:
      Because ManUre won....If LFC had, not a word would be printed

  • Comment posted by michael quayle, today at 16:42

    Love the kopites Klopp said before the game no such thing as a friendly when you play Utd Now oh its just a friendly Typical Liverpool FC Quote!!!

    • Reply posted by Arken, today at 16:50

      Arken replied:
      You spoke to all of them?
      Or just the ones in Manchester?

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:51

    If Stone is actually in Thailand that is a disgusting waste of the licence fee.

    • Reply posted by footfall22, today at 16:56

      footfall22 replied:
      Isn't the media's trip funded by the clubs?

  • Comment posted by U2034567890, today at 16:40

    This was a good enjoyable match that wasnt as one sided as the result suggests, with better finishing Liverpool could have had 2 or 3 themselves.

    I try not to take friendlies too seriously as remember us starting the LVG era with a 7-0 win over LA Galaxy then winning our remaining 5 friendlies (including a 3-1 over Liverpool coincidently) but never carried that form on in to the proper season.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 16:29

    now for the excuses
    it was to warm.pitch was to big.grass to long.tea was to sweet.henderson was useless(again). salah didnt trim his beard. a drone flew over the stadium. the climate. it was not at anfield and on and on

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 16:43

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      It was pre season! You do not need any further excuses.

  • Comment posted by purple wheelie bin, today at 16:25

    Ha ha BBC desperate for a football story !!!!

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 16:35

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Are they not supposed to report on sport now?

  • Comment posted by som, today at 16:21

    I know it's just a friendly game, I saw seriousness in the United players, besides Manchester United and Liverpool aren't friends.

    • Reply posted by Rickerty, today at 16:27

      Rickerty replied:
      Wow title incoming based on that.

  • Comment posted by mony, today at 16:27

    Any excuse from Simon Stone to have a HYS on United. The headline says it all really. Well done on the top coverage BBC. I’m so glad your not wasting our money on drivel!

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 16:35

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Sports website reports on sport. Viewers outraged. More at 11.

  • Comment posted by Holster, today at 16:56

    Utd had their senior players against Liverpool's fringe players in the first half and were 3-0 up. Then it was Utds fringe players against Liverpool's senior players in the second half and Utd won that too. A good day at the office for Utd for a change

    • Reply posted by markyhamps75, today at 17:08

      markyhamps75 replied:
      Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Mabaya, Phillips, Gomez, Chambers, Henderson, Morton, Carvalho, Elliott, Diaz, Firmino.

      Man Utd starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

      If Stone posted this in the report, it would render the 'thrashing' narrative as a little bit lame..

  • Comment posted by CJ3000, today at 16:38

    It's very clear to see that one team took this a lot more seriously than the other. I don't know why this even open for comments? it's just a pre-season friendly. One team used their Academy - the other didn't. Erik ten Hag was desperate for a winning start.

    • Reply posted by ovalball, today at 16:41

      ovalball replied:
      And he got, I wonder why Liverpool weren't interested to stopping his desperate wish

  • Comment posted by MANU for my sins, today at 16:36

    It was a friendly and as such it was meaningless, im a united fan but Liverpool could quite easily have scored 4 goals, however there were positives from uniteds point of view as well, cant wait for the season to start....

  • Comment posted by 2miners, today at 17:04

    Liverpool fail to score once again

