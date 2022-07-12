Last updated on .From the section Reading

Jeff Hendrick has won 74 caps for Republic of Ireland

Reading have signed midfielder Jeff Hendrick from Newcastle United on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers in the Championship where he played 11 games for the club.

"He has the ability and experience to play in a number of roles across the midfield," Reading manager Paul Ince told the club website. external-link

"He works hard, wins the ball back, can pick a pass and can score goals too."

Hendrick began his career at Derby in 2010 and scored 26 goals in 214 appearances at Pride Park over eight seasons in the Championship.

The Republic of Ireland international spent six seasons in the Premier League with Burnley and Newcastle United, between 2016 and 2022, but saw limited action with the Magpies last season before a loan spell with QPR.

Reading remain under an English Football League transfer embargo and can only sign free agents or players on loan.

They recently signed central midfielder Tyrese Fornah from Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan.

The Royals start their campaign at Blackpool on 30 July.

'Experience welcome'

Analysis - BBC Radio Berkshire sports presenter and former Reading defender Ady Williams

A welcome signing that has come at a good time. An experienced international is always welcome in the dressing room, particularly when there will be so much emphasis on the younger players this season.

Losing Danny Drinkwater, John Swift, Josh Laurent and Andy Rinomhota is a blow, and would hurt any side, but Hendrick brings in that experience that has now left the football club.

He has played at the highest level and will need to hit the ground running. It didn't work out with QPR, hopefully it will in the blue and white hoops of Reading.

