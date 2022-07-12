Last updated on .From the section Watford

Rey Manaj has won 30 caps for Albania

Championship side Watford have signed Albania striker Rey Manaj from Barcelona on a three-year contract.

The 25-year-old former Inter Milan forward spent last season on loan in Serie A with Spezia, where he scored five goals in 19 games.

He spent 18 months with Barca after joining from Spanish second division side Albacete but failed to make a first-team appearance at the Nou Camp.

Manaj moves to the Hornets for an undisclosed fee.

He is new Watford boss Rob Edwards' second signing of the summer following the arrival of Ivory Coast striker Vakoun Bayo.

