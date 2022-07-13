Match ends, Linfield 2, The New Saints 0.
Jamie Mulgrew hit a stunning long-range goal as Linfield secured a dramatic extra-time win over The New Saints to move through to the Champions League second qualifying round.
Substitute Ethan Devine scored the crucial second goal early in extra-time to give them a 2-0 win at Windsor Park and a 2-1 aggregate victory.
The visitors were on the verge of progressing thanks to their 1-0 first-leg win when Linfield captain Mulgrew, on as a sub, found the top corner from 25 yards to force extra time.
Irish Premiership champions Linfield will now play FK Bodo/Glimt of Norway in the second qualifying round, after the Norwegians defeated KI Klaksvík.
Welsh champions TNS, meanwhile, drop into the Europa Conference League qualifying second round and will play Iceland's Vikingur.
To add further to the drama on Wednesday night in Belfast, experienced skipper Mulgrew was a late addition to the Linfield bench not long before kick-off.
The 34-year-old produced a moment of real quality and one of the club's best-ever European goals when he controlled the ball well from 25 yards out and hammered an unstoppable right-foot shot that flew straight into the top corner.
The aggregate winning goal then came four minutes into extra time, courtesy of fine work from full-back Matthew Clarke, who started the night as captain, and sub striker Chris McKee.
Clarke made an excellent tackle deep in his own half before progressing with the ball and playing it into the channel, with McKee sprinting at full speed to keep it in and deliver a low left-wing cross which youngster Devine slid in to stab home from close range.
The former Cliftonville and Knockbreda striker, signed by Healy in January, came close to equalising two minutes before Mulgrew's leveller but his header from a lovely Kirk Millar cross came back off the crossbar.
The Blues had goalkeeper Chris Johns to thank for keeping the second-leg score at 0-0 when, nine minutes after the interval, he made a superb save from a Declan McManus downward header, with Clarke later making a fine block to deny the TNS forward.
Cooper looks lively before late injury
One worrying moment for Linfield came in the closing stages of extra time when Joel Cooper went off with what looked like a hamstring injury.
He was one of their best players on the night, particularly during their bright start to the game. He beat two men and delivered a cross early on that just evaded Daniel Finlayson, before Chris Shields fired off target from long range after being teed up by Stephen Fallon.
Full-back Finlayson had the best opportunity of the half on 19 minutes when he met an inviting Fallon cross from the left, but his header under pressure was superbly saved by Connor Roberts down low to his left.
The pace of the game began to drop after the opening half hour and visiting keeper Roberts was booked for time-wasting from a goal-kick before Millar fired well wide for the hosts.
Danny Davies had the only effort of note for the Welsh champions, who won the first leg through a Ryan Brobbel goal, six minutes from the interval when he chopped inside well before firing too close to Chris Johns.
At the other end three minutes later, Robbie McDaid stooped to meet a delicious Shields cross with a diving header that had power but was saved by Roberts to ensure the sides went in level at the break.
Line-ups
Linfield
- 1Johns
- 8McCleanSubstituted forStewartat 67'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 18FinlaysonSubstituted forMcKeeat 67'minutes
- 16ClarkeBooked at 98mins
- 2Roscoe-ByrneBooked at 72mins
- 5ShieldsBooked at 118mins
- 15HallSubstituted forMulgrewat 78'minutes
- 9CooperBooked at 55mins
- 20FallonBooked at 48minsSubstituted forPalmerat 100'minutes
- 14McDaidSubstituted forDevineat 78'minutes
- 7MillarSubstituted forPepperat 100'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Newberry
- 10Stewart
- 17McKee
- 19Devine
- 22Mulgrew
- 25Pepper
- 31Quinn
- 34Clarke
- 35Palmer
- 51Walsh
- 53Archer
The New Saints
- 25RobertsBooked at 33mins
- 22DaviesBooked at 81minsSubstituted forPaskat 83'minutes
- 3Marriott
- 8Brobbel
- 5Astles
- 10RedmondSubstituted forClarkat 68'minutes
- 6Routledge
- 17WilliamsSubstituted forCieslewiczat 78'minutes
- 4DaviesSubstituted forHudsonat 111'minutes
- 9McManus
- 21SmithBooked at 103minsSubstituted forDanielsat 105'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Atherton
- 2Pask
- 7Daniels
- 11Cieslewicz
- 12Hudson
- 19Clark
- 27Canavan
- 34Kirkman
- 35Lock
- 38Warder
- 47Cornish
- Referee:
- Duje Strukan
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, Linfield 2, The New Saints 0.
Booking
Chris Shields (Linfield) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, The New Saints. Blaine Hudson replaces Keston Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, The New Saints. Joshua Daniels replaces Leo Smith.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time begins Linfield 2, The New Saints 0.
Post update
First Half Extra Time ends, Linfield 2, The New Saints 0.
Booking
Leo Smith (The New Saints) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Linfield. Conor Pepper replaces Kirk Millar.
Substitution
Substitution, Linfield. Cameron Palmer replaces Stephen Fallon.
Booking
Matthew Clarke (Linfield) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Linfield 2, The New Saints 0. Ethan Devine (Linfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
First Half Extra Time begins Linfield 1, The New Saints 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Linfield 1, The New Saints 0.
Goal!
Goal! Linfield 1, The New Saints 0. James Mulgrew (Linfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Jordan Stewart (Linfield) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, The New Saints. Josh Pask replaces Daniel Davies.
Booking
Daniel Davies (The New Saints) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Linfield. Ethan Devine replaces Robbie McDaid.
Substitution
Substitution, Linfield. James Mulgrew replaces Ben Hall.