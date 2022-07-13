Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Mulgrew's thunderbolt took the game into extra-time

Jamie Mulgrew hit a stunning long-range goal as Linfield secured a dramatic extra-time win over The New Saints to move through to the Champions League second qualifying round.

Substitute Ethan Devine scored the crucial second goal early in extra-time to give them a 2-0 win at Windsor Park and a 2-1 aggregate victory.

The visitors were on the verge of progressing thanks to their 1-0 first-leg win when Linfield captain Mulgrew, on as a sub, found the top corner from 25 yards to force extra time.

Irish Premiership champions Linfield will now play FK Bodo/Glimt of Norway in the second qualifying round, after the Norwegians defeated KI Klaksvík.

Welsh champions TNS, meanwhile, drop into the Europa Conference League qualifying second round and will play Iceland's Vikingur.

To add further to the drama on Wednesday night in Belfast, experienced skipper Mulgrew was a late addition to the Linfield bench not long before kick-off.

The 34-year-old produced a moment of real quality and one of the club's best-ever European goals when he controlled the ball well from 25 yards out and hammered an unstoppable right-foot shot that flew straight into the top corner.

The aggregate winning goal then came four minutes into extra time, courtesy of fine work from full-back Matthew Clarke, who started the night as captain, and sub striker Chris McKee.

Clarke made an excellent tackle deep in his own half before progressing with the ball and playing it into the channel, with McKee sprinting at full speed to keep it in and deliver a low left-wing cross which youngster Devine slid in to stab home from close range.

The former Cliftonville and Knockbreda striker, signed by Healy in January, came close to equalising two minutes before Mulgrew's leveller but his header from a lovely Kirk Millar cross came back off the crossbar.

The Blues had goalkeeper Chris Johns to thank for keeping the second-leg score at 0-0 when, nine minutes after the interval, he made a superb save from a Declan McManus downward header, with Clarke later making a fine block to deny the TNS forward.

Cooper looks lively before late injury

Cooper was full of running for Linfield at Windsor

One worrying moment for Linfield came in the closing stages of extra time when Joel Cooper went off with what looked like a hamstring injury.

He was one of their best players on the night, particularly during their bright start to the game. He beat two men and delivered a cross early on that just evaded Daniel Finlayson, before Chris Shields fired off target from long range after being teed up by Stephen Fallon.

Full-back Finlayson had the best opportunity of the half on 19 minutes when he met an inviting Fallon cross from the left, but his header under pressure was superbly saved by Connor Roberts down low to his left.

The pace of the game began to drop after the opening half hour and visiting keeper Roberts was booked for time-wasting from a goal-kick before Millar fired well wide for the hosts.

Danny Davies had the only effort of note for the Welsh champions, who won the first leg through a Ryan Brobbel goal, six minutes from the interval when he chopped inside well before firing too close to Chris Johns.

At the other end three minutes later, Robbie McDaid stooped to meet a delicious Shields cross with a diving header that had power but was saved by Roberts to ensure the sides went in level at the break.