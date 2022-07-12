Linfield v The New Saints (Wed)

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Ryan Brobbel's goal seperates the side ahead of the second leg at Windsor Park

New Saints head coach Anthony Limbrick says his side will go into the second leg of their Champions League qualifier away to Linfield on the front foot.

Ryan Brobbel's second-half goal secured a 1-0 win for the Welsh champions in last week's first leg at Park Hall.

"We're a positive team with good attacking threats in the team so we do need to be on the front foot," he said. "We want to score."

Linfield boss David Healy has Niall Quinn available for selection again.

The experienced full-back missed the first leg but returned to captain the Blues in Saturday's friendly win over Knockbreda.

Saints midfielder Leo Smith acknowledged the tie was far from over and will have to work hard to secure a result in front of a partisan home crowd at Windsor Park.

"That might work in their favour," Smith said.

"But we've played in big games before and we need to make sure that we play our own game and not the occasion."

In the second qualifying round the winners will face Norwegian outfit Bodø/Glimt or KI Klaksvík of the Faroe Islands.