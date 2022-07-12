Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fiona McIntyre has previously worked with the SFA and SWF

Fiona McIntyre has been appointed managing director of the SWPL following the league's move to the SPFL.

McIntyre has held the role on an interim basis since March, having previously been executive officer at Scottish Women's Football.

Liam Tait and Robert Wilson have been appointed the SWPL's competitions officer and communications and marketing manager, respectively.

The two divisions of the SWPL start next month.

The league is now under the auspices of the SPFL, which runs the four men's senior divisions.

"I'm honoured to be appointed as the SWPL's first managing director, especially at such an exciting time for the women's game," said McIntyre.

"Working together with the 20 SWPL clubs and the newly appointed board members, we have the potential to radically transform the women's domestic game in Scotland.

"Liam and Robert bring with them a huge amount of experience of the women's game and will hit the ground running when they join us later this month."