Nathan Collins scored two goals in 22 appearances for Burnley last season

Burnley defender Nathan Collins is having a medical at Wolves to finalise a £20.5m move to Molineux.

The Republic of Ireland international is set to become Bruno Lage's first signing of the summer.

His arrival would fill the gap created by the departure of Romain Saiss, who left the Black Country side after the expiry of his contract last month.

Collins, 21, joined the Clarets from Stoke on a four-year deal last summer.

He was not a regular during the first half of the campaign but after coming in for injured captain Ben Mee in March developed into a key figure as Burnley took their ultimately unsuccessful Premier League survival battle to the last day.

And, with three years left on his contract, it was always likely the Lancashire side would look to cash in on a player who has attracted top-flight interest this summer.

