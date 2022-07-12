Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Callum Doyle scored England Under-19's opening goal in their 3-1 win over Israel in the European Championship final earlier this month

Coventry City have signed Manchester City's England Under-19 centre-back Callum Doyle on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old was part of the England side that won the European Under-19 Championship earlier this month

He spent last season on loan at Sunderland, where he played 44 games in all competitions, scoring once and featuring in their League One play-off final win at Wembley.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance for Manchester City.

"He is a really good player with a lot of potential, who we know a lot about, and we're all looking forward to working with him," Coventry manager Mark Robins told the club website.

"He enjoyed a successful first season with Sunderland, helping them win promotion and, as I say, we are very happy to be able to welcome him to the club."

