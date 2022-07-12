Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Harvey Lintott made 11 appearances for Gillingham before his release by the club this summer

Northampton Town have signed defender Harvey Lintott on a one-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The 19-year-old began his senior career with Gillingham but was released by the club at the end of last season.

Lintott had spent time with Northampton on trial and has featured in their pre-season friendlies against Nottingham Forest, St Mirren and Dundee United.

"He has fitted in well and we have been impressed with what we have seen," boss Jon Brady told the club's website. external-link

