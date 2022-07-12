Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Vera, Rangers, Roofe, Hibs, Johnson, St Johnstone

From the section Scottish

Gossip

Argentinos Juniors have turned down bids by Corinthians and Genk midfielder Fausto Vera, who has also been linked with Celtic. (Record)external-link

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe has boosted his hopes of being fit in time for the start of the new season. (Sun)external-link

Striker Tony Weston, 18, has joined Partick Thistle on loan from Rangers. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin expects to complete the signing of Benfica forward Luis Lopes this week. (Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Dundee United head coach Jack Ross is unaware of Charlton Athletic interest in defender Ryan Edwards and is keen to preserve his defensive line-up. (Courier - subscription required)external-link

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson is confident Craig Halkett and Barrie McKay are on course to be fit for the new campaign after recent set-backs. (Edinburgh Evening Express - subscription required)external-link

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson criticises his players following their 1-0 defeat by Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup, saying he was "bored" by the performance. (Record)external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was frustrated by Daniel Cleary getting sent off as his side lost on penalties to Annan Athletic in the League Cup. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

Davidson was "furious" over Cleary's dismissal, which he described as "playground football". (Courier - subscription required)external-link

Former Celtic and Scotland midfielder Peter Grant believes the current staging of the Scottish League Cup should have been cancelled to reduce the amount of games in a congested 2022 fixture calendar. (Sun)external-link

