Former Republic of Ireland youth player Joe Rafferty began his career at Liverpool's academy

Portsmouth have signed former Preston North End defender Joe Rafferty.

The 28-year-old has agreed a two-year contract at Fratton Park following his release by the Championship side at the end of last season.

The right-back played 72 times for Preston after joining them from Rochdale in January 2019 where he played more than 250 games in a six-and-a-half-season spell.

He is the third new player to move to Pompey so far this summer.

Arsenal defender Zak Swanson and former Cardiff City midfielder Marlon Pack have already joined Danny Cowley's side.

"Joe brings Championship experience from a successful Preston team and has also performed very well in League One," Portsmouth boss Cowley told the club website.

"He didn't play as much as he would have liked last season and so I think he'll come feeling energised and looking forward to the challenge that playing for Pompey brings.

"Joe has played at Fratton Park before and knows how passionate our fans are, so he was really eager to sign."

