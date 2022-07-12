Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Finn Azaz played for Aston Villa in a pre-season friendly against Walsall at the weekend

Plymouth Argyle have signed midfielder Finn Azaz on a season-long loan from Premier League side Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Newport County and was named in the League Two Team of the Season having scored seven goals in 42 games.

The former West Bromwich Albion youngster joined Villa in 2021 after a season-long loan at Cheltenham where the club won the League Two title.

He has yet to play a first team game for his parent side, however.

He is Argyle's third new signing this summer after former Rotherham winger Mikel Miller and ex-Accrington defender Matt Butcher.

"He is a creative and exciting midfield player that will add quality to our team," Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told then club website.

"He has an eye for a goal, and his composure in attacking situations is what really stood out to us.

"Finn had options to go to other League One teams, but I believe he was impressed with our vision as a club.

"He also knows that we as the coaching staff, will take the time to help him develop and improve his own game, preparing him for the next step in his career."

