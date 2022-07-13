Women's Euro 2022 - Northern Ireland v England Date: Friday, 15 July Venue: St Mary's Stadium, Southampton Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: BBC One from 19:00 BST, BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Radio Ulster commentary and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland winger Caragh Hamilton is missing the Euro 2022 finals through injury after helping Kenny Shiels' side to their maiden major tournament. The 25-year-old has scored five goals in 27 games and made history as a 15-year-old by becoming the youngest player to win a senior cap for her country.

Northern Ireland were always underdogs and never expected to progress from the group, but that doesn't mean the end of the Euro 2022 dream won't hurt.

Nobody wants to lose matches, especially on the biggest stage, and I think the Austria game would have been targeted as the most realistic chance of getting points on the board.

The defeat, followed by confirmation we were out, was a bit of a sucker punch. I think, on the night, Austria were deserved winners and we just didn't have enough in the final third to get something out of the game.

Last up we have England and we have nothing to prove and everything to gain. The underdog tag hasn't changed, the pressure is on the opposition team every time.

It's hard not to be a bit scared by England's performance against Norway. The Lionesses were ruthless in their 8-0 win and didn't let up at all.

I think Norway were architects of their own downfall and it was a really bad night all round for them. I'm sure they have never played that badly and I don't think England have ever played that well - it was the perfect storm.

Friday will be a tough night but we know where we stand. England are a world-class team and there is no downplaying their favourites tag after their demolition job against Norway.

England have the pressure off a bit now they have already qualified, so it could be a more free performance which maybe isn't the best news for us. Would they be more tense if they needed a win? I'm not so sure, but I've no doubt it will be a relaxed England side.

It's a tough game either way and I think Northern Ireland have to match that, come out and be a bit more relaxed too.

It is 11 v 11 regardless of the result they had against Norway. It is a different game and anything can happen.

There may be no chance of progressing but there is still so much to play for and they will still go that extra mile. As it's the final game, you are going to be playing in front of a packed stadium and even when there is nothing left in the tank they will find that extra reserve within them to give it everything for 90 minutes.

It's a last chance. They will go out and give it absolutely everything.

Magill a big loss but 'Big Mac' a positive

There was a lot of talk about Simone Magill's absence and how it would change how Northern Ireland play, and I think it was evident she was a big miss.

I don't think they will want to reflect too much on what could have been if she had played, but we all know the value that she brings when she does.

I think we missed her as a focal point up top, she holds the ball up really well and brings other players into the game.

Although I think we missed all that, it was great to see Marissa Callaghan fit and playing well. After her injury concern and the relentless heat, it was great to see her embrace that role and I think in the second half she started to step forward, make forward runs and try to bring the rest of the team up the pitch.

It was maybe that finisher that you really needed. Marissa was almost more of a provider, making those runs in behind so you missed that fox in the box, which would have been Simone, to get on the end of some crosses.

Sarah McFadden is playing the best football of her career

Another positive point was the performance of Sarah McFadden, who was an absolute rock again in defence. 'Mac' may be 35 but she is playing the best football of her career.

She is getting a lot of well deserved attention for her performances and will give absolutely everything. You can see what it means to her to pull the shirt on and she will never give the shirt up easily.

Mac puts a lot of responsibility on her own shoulders going into games and she will always put her body on the line when others wouldn't. She did a great job of keeping Austria striker Nicole Billa quiet - she has been in really good form and didn't have too much of a sniff.

Both her and Julie Nelson are in the latter stages of their careers, but they are not talking about retirement and neither should they be because they have been playing some of the best football that they have played.

There is a trust in each other and a trust in the system they play, and that has taken them to a new level. They have deserved this moment in the spotlight.

Caragh Hamilton was talking to BBC Sport's Andy Gray.